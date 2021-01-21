The Killeen Independent School District provided an update on the status of four school campuses slated to go on the market this year.
The Killeen ISD school board voted in favor of the sale of four schools at an Oct. 27 board meeting, but the schools aren’t officially up for sale just yet.
The four former Killeen schools are:
- West Ward Elementary School, 709 W. Dean Ave.
- Fairway Middle School (plus adjacent 1.8-acre parcel), 701 Whitlow Drive
- Clifton Park Elementary School, 2200 Trimmier Road
- Bellaire Elementary School, 108 W. Jasper Drive
Clifton Park, West Ward and Bellaire are still in use as schools, but will cease operations at the end of the school year as newly built campuses open up. According to the Bell County Tax Appraisal District, the Fairway campus is appraised at $1.35 million. West Ward is valued at $736,915. Clifton Park is appraised at $1.36 million, and Bellaire is appraised at nearly $3.35 million.
The bidding process has yet to begin because the district is currently searching for a new broker, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said. The broker selection process could be awarded as early as the Feb. 23 board meeting, Maya said, but nothing is “set in stone” at this time.
Maya explained how the school district would seek out bids for the four properties in an October interview with the Herald.
“Once prepared to announce a public bid notice, the district advertises the property for sale in a newspaper of general circulation in the county in which the land is located, on two separate dates,” Maya said.
