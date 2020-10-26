At Tuesday’s meeting of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees, the board members and district administration are scheduled to discuss the possible sale of real estate property within the district, including some schools that are in the process of closing down.
The properties that will be discussed include:
West Ward Elementary School, 709 W. Dean Ave., Killeen
Fairway Middle School (Including Adjacent 1.8 Acre Parcel), 701 Whitlow Drive, Killeen
The old Clifton Park Elementary School, 2200 Trimmier Road, Killeen
Bellaire Elementary School, 108 W. Jasper Drive, Killeen
Clifton Park, West Ward and Bellaire are still in use as schools, but will be closing down at the end of the school year as newly built campuses open up.
The district has previously tried to sell the Fairway Middle School property, but did not accept any of the bids for the school built in 1952.
The Bell County Tax Appraisal District lists the appraised value of the Fairway as $1.35 million.
West Ward is appraised at $736,915. Clifton Park is appraised at $1.36 million, and Bellaire is appraised at nearly $3.35 million.
School board documents for tonight’s meeting explain why the district is trying to sell the properties.
“The District has no current or foreseeable need for the facilities or land parcel. Approval of this resolution authorizes the administration to begin the steps necessary to receive offers to purchase the property from interested parties,” the board book said.
In addition to the attempted sale of properties, the board will also discuss the district’s sexual harassment and criminal trespass policies and a plan to improve learning for students both in the current climate that includes COVID-19 and virtual learning and future years for the district.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
Residents can also watch the meeting virtually at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
