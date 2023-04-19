The results are in from the public survey, town hall meetings and focus groups tasked with listing qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next superintendent of schools at Killeen ISD.
As Elsie Schiro from the search firm J.G. Consulting greeted the Killeen school board at Tuesday’s board workshop meeting, she said how great it was that there seemed to be so much interest in the many venues provided for participation in the search process.
In March, officials signed a $40,000 contract with JG Consulting to conduct its search for a superintendent to succeed John Craft, who resigned in February to take a position at Northside ISD near San Antonio in April.
Schiro used the term “stakeholders” when referencing members of the public who participated, “because they do have a stake in the outcome of this process.”
“Including the seven members of this board, there were approximately 80 participants who attended at least one of three town hall meetings,” Schiro said. “We held about 30 separate engagement meetings in which about 250 additional internal and external stakeholders participated.”
A total of 2,687 surveys in English, Spanish, German and Korean were submitted from the period from March 28 to April 14. Participants were allowed to select one or more of the seven “groups” to which they identified. They included KISD staff members; a parent/legal guardian; current students; former students; former parent/guardian; community members (no children ever in KISD); and other.
One question on the survey asked respondents to rank five qualities of the next superintendent in order of importance. Following tabulation, the number one answer was an “experienced educator.” Other qualities followed in this order: able to make and defend difficult decisions; strong communicator: approachable and visible: and community advocate.
“The full results of the anonymous survey will be available on the KISD website Thursday, Schiro said.
The word “transparency” was not mentioned on the survey.
In her notes, Schiro presented a long list of comments grouped into columns from school board trustees, staff and students and from the community.
As she read some of the comments, Schiro mentioned that there were several common themes and constants in the responses.
One respondent who identified as a member of the community wrote, “A team-player who understands the educational and political landscape of KISD.”
A trustee commented, “A leader with a strong background in academics to improve student outcomes to close the achievement gap.”
Under the column from staff and students, someone wrote “Someone humble but determined.”
Schiro said that by the sheer number of responses collected, the firm believes in the importance of creating a leadership profile and interview process that will find someone to match the passion the community has for its school system.
Other qualities listed in the comments included, “A leader who can change the current leadership, if necessary.” “A leader with a proven track record of working with students of color.” “A leader with a proven track record and is transparent.” “A leader who understands the importance of retaining employees by valuing their work and role in the district.” “A superintendent that is visible on the ground, a good listener, and a good relationship builder.”
The search firm said the timeline for application process runs from April 19 through May 12. Candidate reviews will begin May 18 with interviews held from May 22 through June 5. The board expects to announce a lone finalist by June 15.
