School Board.jpg

Killeen school board members listen to results from the superintendent survey from search firm J.G. Consulting at Tuesday's workshop. From left are Interim Superintendent Megan Bradley, President Brett Williams, board member Susan Jones.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The results are in from the public survey, town hall meetings and focus groups tasked with listing qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next superintendent of schools at Killeen ISD.

As Elsie Schiro from the search firm J.G. Consulting greeted the Killeen school board at Tuesday’s board workshop meeting, she said how great it was that there seemed to be so much interest in the many venues provided for participation in the search process.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.