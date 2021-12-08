UPDATE: 12:26 p.m.:
"The secure hold has been lifted and police said Harker Heights High School can return to normal activity," Killeen ISD Communications Director Taina Maya said in a news release Wednesday.
"We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their quick response and continued communication. All students and staff are safe and the learning day will continue," Maya said.
Harker Heights High School is experiencing a "secure hold" according to campus officials because of police activity in the area Wednesday.
KISD Communications Director Taina Maya said HHHS parents and staff have been notified of the situation.
"HHHS is currently not allowing students to move throughout the building or accepting visitors due to police activity near our campus," Maya said in a news release. "We are in a SECURE hold."
Maya said all students and staff are safe and the district remains in contact with local authorities.
"We will let you know when we receive the all clear from Harker Heights Police," Maya said.
