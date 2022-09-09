Fifteen Killeen Independent School District campuses are without speech therapists to assist students with communication disorders, as educators work against the clock to close learning gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A letter from Killeen ISD’s Special Education Director Janice Peronto, dated August 2022, made the rounds on social media in recent weeks as parents discussed how their children would be able to progress in their education without necessary speech therapy services.
“Killeen Independent School District is dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with parents in our effort to provide the very best education for students,” the letter states. “... Because of the rapid growth of the district, we are working daily to attract and hire qualified speech therapists to provide speech therapy to our KISD students.”
KISD’s letter informed parents that their child’s campus is without a speech therapist and that the district would “make up all services missed.”
In response to a Herald inquiry Thursday, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the district is working with outside contractors to find qualified speech therapists.
“Unfortunately, there is a large demand for therapists, so contracting companies are struggling to fill the demand as well,” Maya said.
The following 15 schools, she said, are without speech therapists at this time:
Brookhaven Elementary
Saegert Elementary
Timber Ridge Elementary
Reeces Creek Elementary
All 11 KISD middle school campuses
“KISD has recently hired an applicant which will absorb two of the elementary campuses on this list,” she said.
The district’s human resources department, she said, is actively recruiting for eight open speech therapy positions.
The district pays between $57,132 to $69,048 for speech therapists, depending on contract length.
