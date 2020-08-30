HARKER HEIGHTS — Now known as the “shark teacher,” one creative Skipcha Elementary School instructor and her fast-thinking colleague are teaching the world “this is what teachers do every day.”
Second-grade teachers Ashlee Skelton and Hannah Roddy are situated in adjacent classrooms. Like teachers everywhere, they have been working, along with the rest of the school’s staff to make learning as interactive as possible in a virtual environment.
Earlier this week, Skelton broke out a shark costume she acquired for the purpose of bringing to life a math lesson.
Using the popular, repetitive “Baby Shark” tune and dancing around in the costume while forming an arrow was a creative, interactive way for students to learn about greater than and less than in numeric relationships.
It also provided a way to urge students watching at home to stand up, use their arms and learn a math concept while moving.
As Skelton taught the lesson, her next-door teaching neighbor, Roddy heard the song, grabbed her phone and did what any friend does — recorded the humorous scene.
On Tuesday afternoon, she posted the video and quickly attracted 1,000 views.
“We thought, ‘that’s nice, people like our video,’” Skelton said, explaining Thursday the origin of what became a viral post.
Answering a reporter’s question, Roddy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.