BELTON — Celebrating four years of diligent work through unprecedented obstacles and a mix of great joy and sadness, 570 Shoemaker High School seniors stepped across a stage Friday, graduates of the Class of 2022.
Top graduates and other student speakers recalled the unexpected difficulties of pandemic and pointed out that they made it through, stronger for the journey.
In her welcoming remarks during the morning ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center, Senior Class President Meritxell Ortiz said, “We have suffered loss and setbacks, but we adapted, overcome, and worked to become the most unstoppable graduating class of Shoemaker High School.”
Senior Class Vice President Tyesha Lane honored the school’s namesakes — the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker and his late wife Tuke Shoemaker.
This class, said Lane, is the last to have known the generous couple personally. The class gift is inspirational quotes from the couple that will be inscribed at the entrance of the school gym.
“General Shoemaker always encouraged us to ‘Choose goodness over fairness,’ and he said that ‘Shoemaker is a magical place,’” Lane pointed out. “As we are the last class to remember their impact on the campus, we must keep their memory alive and honor them.”
Class Salutatorian Mekaila Vila said the past four years have been a roller-coaster ride and taught her to appreciate life’s opportunities.
“The tough times are going to come,” she said, “and life is going to hit harder than anything else, but you have to get up and keep pushing. It’s OK to be scared or to fall. Failure is the first step to success.”
The classes’ second-ranked graduating senior urged her peers to take chances in life. “When it feels scary to jump, that’s exactly when you should jump,” she said.
Class Valedictorian Christopher Adkins took a humble approach, describing himself as “the dumbest smart person” in the room.
The top-ranked Shoemaker graduate urged his peers to not concern themselves with great talent, but to keep working hard.
“As my coaches taught and drilled into me and my fellow athletes, ‘hard work beats talent, when talent doesn’t work hard.’”
Prior to the start of the commencement ceremony, Adkins said it made him sad to look around the assembly hall and realize it was the final gathering of the class. “I won’t see a lot of them again,” he pointed out.
In his speech, the valedictorian said the challenges of pandemic pushed a lot of students into online learning and prompted many to neglect assignments or spend too much time in isolation.
“We saw ourselves become professional procrastinators where we waited until the last minute to turn in anything,” he said. “But we got through it.”
“We will look back on this moment of completion and feel a sense of honor and marvel at our patience,” he said. “We will look back on the great moments we had with a strong sense of accomplishment.”
