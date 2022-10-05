Shoemaker

Shoemaker High School is seen in Killeen in May of 2016.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

District officials dispelled rumors of a masked gunman at Shoemaker High School Wednesday morning. 

A photo of an alleged Shoemaker High bathroom stall with the words "Shooting this b**** up Oct 5, 2022" spread like wildfire across social media channels over the past three days. 

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

