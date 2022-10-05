District officials dispelled rumors of a masked gunman at Shoemaker High School Wednesday morning.
A photo of an alleged Shoemaker High bathroom stall with the words "Shooting this b**** up Oct 5, 2022" spread like wildfire across social media channels over the past three days.
On Wednesday morning, screenshots of texts from students on campus alleging a masked person was found with a gun in the school's cafeteria circulated on social media.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya denied the allegations Wednesday.
"There is no report of a masked gunman at Shoemaker High School," Maya said in an email. "No weapons were apprehended and no one was arrested."
Shoemaker High School posted to Facebook with an update about the safety concerns Wednesday.
"A rumor spread on social media about a possible shooting at Shoemaker HS Wednesday," the post said Wednesday morning. "Another rumor circulated Wednesday morning that a masked gunman was possibly apprehended. The district says both are untrue."
The district issued a news release at 10 a.m. about the incident.
"There is no lockdown at any KISD campus," the news release stated. "Once again, social media rumors have incited fear in our community, but these statements are not true. The Principal of Shoemaker has communicated the below message to parents, students, and staff. As always, please call, text, or email me prior to publishing any information pertaining to campus safety. Our community looks to our news partners for trusted information, and we do not want to mislead them."
An additional message from the high school's principal was included in the district's news release.
"Shoemaker High school is safe and there is no lockdown on our campus. Students and staff are not in any danger," SHS principal Latisha Williams said in the news release. "Rumors on social media stating a masked gunman and weapon were found at our campus are not true. Once again, there is no lockdown at Shoemaker High School. We have additional police at our campus today including our K9 weapon detention officer."
Williams confirmed a student was disciplined in the cafeteria Wednesday morning, but it wasn't for having a gun.
"A student did bring a Halloween mask to campus and put it on in the cafeteria, but he did not have a weapon on him," she said. "He will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct. The safety of every student and staff member is our highest priority."
