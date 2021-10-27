Recognizing a teacher shortage of more than 270 positions, the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a new employee recruitment incentive in an effort to reduce the number of vacant positions across the district.
“A one-time payment will be given to new employees hired on or after September 1, 2021, and who remain employed through May 27, 2022,” a Killeen ISD news release said Thursday.
Full-time professional employees, including certified teachers, will receive $1,000 and part-time professional employees will receive $500, according to the district. New full-time hourly employees will receive $500 and part-time hourly employees $250.
“The district is covering the Federal Income Tax and Medicare taxes on the stipend checks by increasing the total pay to ensure each employee receives the full amount stated above,” officials said.
“Similar to other districts across the state, Killeen ISD is experiencing a teacher shortage,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Thursday. “There are currently 274 classroom teacher positions open in Killeen ISD. First year teachers begin at $52,000 and through the Teacher Incentive Allotment program they have the potential to earn up to $77,200 depending on their designation.”
In addition to classroom teachers, KISD is hiring classroom aides, custodians, bus drivers, certified police officers, nurses, school nutrition workers, librarians and counselors. For a list of available openings visit www.killeenisd.org/apply_now
