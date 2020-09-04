Following a successful pilot program, qualifying active-duty soldiers, National Guard and Reserves members worldwide can now take advantage of the Army’s new IgnitED Credentialing Assistance program designed to enhance a soldier’s skills and qualifications during and after military service. As part of the initial program, Central Texas College offered soldiers numerous non-credit courses in a variety of fields through the school’s Continuing Education department. Under the new guidelines, CTC is able to offer even more programs, both for college credit and non-credit, to increase a soldier’s value by helping them attain industry recognized credentials.
CTC offers opportunities aimed at credentials in credit and non-credit in the areas of health care, computer and mathematics, management, business and financial operations and personal care and service. Under these categories, soldiers can find courses in protective services, architecture and engineering, office and administrative support, food preparation, manufacturing, transportation, legal, installation, maintenance and repair, education and more.
“CTC offers more than 20 programs approved by the Army for the new CA program,” said Morgan Matlock, coordinator — professional development programs in the CTC Continuing Education department. “The large array of classes we offer encompass many career fields to benefit soldiers in their current work and successful transition towards a civilian career. Many of the classes are available online so soldiers can continue their credentialing educational pursuits from anywhere.”
The health care courses include emergency medical technician, pharmacy technician, EKG technician, clinical medical assistant, certified veterinary assistant, administrative medical assistant and medical billing and coding. The management program includes Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt courses and project management certification.
Soldiers interested in computers and math can take AWS Cloud Computing Architecture, Cloud Foundation, Cloud Development courses, CompTIA A+, Network + and Security + class and a Cisco Certified Network Associate course. The business and finance courses include Small Business Management for the Veteran-preneur, Certified Logistics Technician, Human Resources Professional and Certified Bookkeeper. The personal care and service faction offers two certification courses in becoming a personal trainer.
“These and other courses will increase a soldier’s value by helping them attain industry recognized credentials,” said Matlock. “Soldiers can improve Army readiness, enhance career progression and learn skills and capabilities that reflect civilian qualifications.”
More information on the process and eligibility may be found at www.cool.osd.mil/army. For more information on CTC credentialing programs, soldiers may contact the CTC Continuing Education office at 254-526-1415 or visit online www.ctcd.edu/credentialing. Registration for CTC online courses starting Sept. 21 and Oct. 19 is currently open.
