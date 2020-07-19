The president of the Killeen Educators Association has concerns that the Killeen Independent School District will not be requiring their students to socially distance and lunch will be eaten in the cafeteria.
Rick Beaule shared his thoughts with the Herald in an email on Thursday after the district announced its plan to return to school on Tuesday.
Beaule also said that there were not enough provided for employees of the district.
“These items clearly go against CDC guidelines and will increase the danger of contracting COVID. Educators want to teach their kids in a safe environment. This does not seem to fit the bill,” Beaule said.
At its base level, the district’s plan to return to school in the fall includes in-person learning that will run alongside an interchangeable virtual learning platform.
The Killeen Independent School District administration announced Wednesday that its current plan will provide both in-person and virtual learning to all students throughout the year.
Superintendent John Craft said that at this point, face-to-face instruction is required to be available to those students who want to have in-person instruction come August, because of the Texas Education Agency’s requirements.
However, the Texas Education Agency and Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that districts will be allowed, if necessary, to provide only online learning for the first eight weeks following the start date instead of being forced to offer in-person education to the students who ask for it.
Originally, the TEA gave local districts three weeks after the start date .
KISD’s first day back is scheduled for Aug. 17. District officials have around one month to make any changes to their plan, and Craft said Tuesday that the situation is so fluid, it is likely the plan will change before school starts.
Parents and students will be able to alternate between the two plans if the coronavirus outbreak continues during the school year, he said.
Karen Griffin is a KISD parent who has a high school student and a fourth grade student, and she signed her kids up for online learning because she has her doubts about sending them back to school.
“Many of us are really disappointed by what has been put out by the district. I have been waiting months to hear two things: I wanted to hear how KISD plans to improve the online learning platform and how the district will support our Special Education program and students moving forward,” Griffin said. “Unfortunately, Special Education services have hardly been given a footnote. Parents need more information than what is currently available.”
She said she did not like the district’s plan to have parents and students self prescreen for the virus every day, including temperature checks. She said parents could still send their children to school even if they are sick.
Griffin also said that she wishes the district went into more depth about the virtual learning platform.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said he had the not had the opportunity to dive into the district’s plan but said he and the city are ready to help the district.
“We have to find a way to educate our kids. We can’t have this much time with our kids out of school. Whatever they need from us, we’re available. I don’t think either decision will affect the city departments too much. We’ll be ready to help them,” Segarra said.
Craft has also said the district will not be social distancing on buses because it is not a requirement of the Texas Education Agency.
