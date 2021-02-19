The central and Fort Hood campuses at Central Texas College as well as the Child Development Center will be unavailable Monday and Tuesday. In addition, the Mayborn Science Theater is temporarily closed until further notice, according to a news release from the college.
Remote instruction (online, blended and SVL) will resume Monday, but no in-person labs/instruction will be held on campus. Employees will provide remote student services during regular CTC hours via email or Webex chat while access to campus is unavailable, according to the release.
Any scheduled in-person appointments with CTC staff will be rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.