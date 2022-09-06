Update, 9:10 a.m.: "As of 9:02 a.m. the only routes still on the road were heading to Early College High School," according to Killeen ISD.
top story
Some Killeen ISD buses may have run late Friday morning
Locations
Jacob Brooks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Midweek Poll
Do you think marijuana should be decriminalized in Texas?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Killeen babysitter raped infants; gets 75 years
- Police respond to shooting in Killeen; person shot multiple times
- State troopers pulling vehicles over on I-14 in Nolanville area
- 17-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained in Florida Keys boat crash. 11 others hurt
- Mistrial declared in Temple murder case
- Military parents demand action on special education infractions
- Murdoch’s announces opening date, salary for workers
- Large crowd files through inaugural Giganticon in Killeen
- Six men charged with riot participation after Belton fight
- Fort Hood National Bank to change name on Thursday
Images
Commented
- Hildner: Funding and staffing key to education issues (7)
- Guns, vets at center of Beto’s Lampasas visit (7)
- Reader points to GOP candidates, asked what happened to values (6)
- Heights resident explains why he's flying American flag upside down (5)
- Consultant: City must take aggressive but gradual approach to rebuilding north Killeen (4)
- Killeen hires first downtown revitalization director (4)
- Military parents demand action on special education infractions (4)
- Buckley: Quality teachers needed; resources available to parents (4)
- Eight low-scoring KISD schools must create turnaround plans (4)
- Reader questions O’Rourke’s values, inexperience in run for governorship (4)
- Killeen babysitter raped infants; gets 75 years (3)
- Price tag for asbestos removal, demolition of old Killeen bank: $618,700 (3)
- Killeen reader sounds off about trash pickup, drainage, street fees (3)
- Reader says Democrats’ policies pose ‘existential threat’ to nation (3)
- Temple reader offers long list of Biden's accomplishments in office (3)
- OPINION: Killeen council should delay vote on grants for arts groups (3)
- Urban sprawl, lack of vision blamed for decline of downtown Killeen (3)
- Are you concerned by the recent TEA letter ratings for the Killeen Independent School District? (2)
- KISD to cover employee insurance spike using federal funds (2)
- One Central Texas teen dead in ‘accidental’ shooting (2)
- Three vehicles stolen in Killeen; 9 arrests reported in Cove (2)
- Eight nonprofits ask for nearly $456,000 in Killeen Arts Commission grant funding (2)
- Veteran expresses shock over Guillen family's suit against Army (2)
- Nolanville man sentenced to prison time for assaulting, injuring KISD disabled student (2)
- Kempner reader asks whether Donald Trump is above the law (2)
- Forgotten road: Talk, little action on Chaparral expansion (2)
- $35M lawsuit alleges Guillen was raped, tried to commit suicide (2)
- Killeen woman sentenced to 20 days in jail and probation for shooting man (2)
- Public hearing on south Killeen mixed-use development set for Tuesday (1)
- Soldier killed in early-morning hit-and-run on Clear Creek Road (1)
- Killeen reader offers new take on proposed marijuana ordinance (1)
- Oklahoma's Gundy out after saying 'racially charged' word (1)
- ‘Clear, concise’ language added to Killeen ballot for marijuana initiative (1)
- 41st Spirit Spectacular this Saturday at new Killeen ISD stadium (1)
- OPINION: City must not bend too far on compromise for PUD standards (1)
- FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search (1)
- AP-NORC poll: Most in US say they want stricter gun laws (1)
- Peggy Cantrell (1)
- Volunteer continues to register voters across Killeen (1)
- From copper wire to urinals, Vista College equipment to be auctioned (1)
- Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies' (1)
- OPINION: Local entities share blame for poor state of Chaparral Road (1)
- Initial phase of Chaparral widening project remains unfunded, KTMPO director says (1)
- Residents at Nolanville mobile home park speak up (1)
- KISD to build half-a-million-dollar chicken barn expansion (1)
- State troopers pulling vehicles over on I-14 in Nolanville area (1)
- KISD tax rate, budget up for vote Tuesday (1)
- Willie Mackey (1)
- Do you think Killeen, Bell County and the Killeen school district should make reconstruction of Chaparral Road a priority? (1)
- Killeen school board slated to vote on $517M budget (1)
- Cove school officials address potential ‘list threatening harm’ (1)
- Killeen man indicted after allegedly firing gun at couple during road rage incident (1)
- For first time in months, gas dips below $3 per gallon in Killeen (1)
- Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million (1)
- Some Killeen ISD buses may have run late Friday morning (1)
- Boil-water notice issued for residents in Killeen (1)
- KISD, Herald await additional Texas AG decision (1)
- KPD wants help identifying roadway shooting suspect (1)
- Ribbon-cutting set for Sept. 12 for new hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (1)
- Traffic slow moving on new high school’s opening day (1)
- Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month (1)
- Fort Hood National Bank to change name on Thursday (1)
- City denies Herald’s request for financial documents on taxpayer-funded events (1)
- Casey Butler Ryan (1)
- Local youth organizations get $10,000 checks from Killeen government (1)
- Killeen Red Lion gets new name, still under renovation (1)
- Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough? (1)
- Killeen police respond, put crime tape up at Bush's Chicken (1)
- Becky C. Williams (1)
- Killeen man arrested after police find gun in chip bag (1)
- Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence (1)
- Another arrest in March cemetery death (1)
(1) comment
Some Killeen ISD buses may have run late "Friday" morning. Friday? It is Tuesday not Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.