The city of Killeen issued advance boil-water notices for portions of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and East Central Texas Expressway Tuesday.
The boil-water notices will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until the city of Killeen is able to lift the notice following various repairs.
The area of 3300 to 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be under a boil-water notice due to a fire hydrant replacement Wednesday, Killeen Communications Officer Marcus Hood said in a news release Tuesday.
“Crews will need to isolate the main to complete the project,” Hood said. “Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.”
A boil-water notice will also take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday for properties located between 3620 to 3806 E. Central Texas Expressway.
“Crews will be installing a valve and lowering the water main,” Ford said in a news release. “Crews will need to isolate the main to complete the project. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.”
Killeen officials said residents at the affected addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
“Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted,” Hood said.
The following is the boil water notice required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality:
Due to conditions caused by water system maintenance/repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions.
Affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
