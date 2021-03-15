Students at local school districts are off this week for spring break and many families will be looking for activities during the next few days.
Here are some of the activities that local entities are providing this week.
Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen is hosting a Junior Camp for kids ages 4 to 14 from 9 a.m. to noon March 15-19. Cost is $150 per child and includes the use of clubs if not provided. Register in the golf shop.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting a Spring Break Camp from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 15-19 for kids ages 5-12 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. This week-long camp includes two daily snacks and lunch on Friday; campers should bring lunch the other four days of the week. Cost is $72 per camper. Call 254-252-2719 for more information on registration.
The Family Rec Center has open gym hours this week for school-age kids. Come play Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Present your student ID and your FRC membership to get in free. Non-members can pay $5 with a student ID to play for the day.
