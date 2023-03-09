Schools in the Killeen-Fort Hood area will be out next week for spring break with some campuses given extra time off.
Killeen Independent School District students will be released from classes early Friday by 1 hour and 50 minutes.
Spring break for all KISD schools will be March 13-17 with an additional day off March 20. Students will return to classes March 21.
At Copperas Cove ISD, students will be released early Friday. Spring break will be March 13-17 and students will return to classes March 20.
Schools in Belton, Florence, Gatesville and Lampasas will also be out for spring break March 13-17, returning March 20.
At Central Texas College, mo classes will be held at the Killeen central campus or Fort Hood next week. Classes will resume March 20.
However, CTC’s Fort Hood site will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 13-17 for registration for the spring II semester. Active-duty military personnel can use the ArmyIgnitEd portal through March 12, while civilians and dependents may register through March 24 at the Fort Hood site or online using Eagle Self-Service.
At Texas A&M University-Central Texas, spring break will be March 13-17 with students returning to classes March 20.
