Many of the local students will be out and about during the upcoming week as they celebrate spring break. A few schools had an early out on Friday.
Killeen ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, Gatesville ISD, Salado ISD, Belton ISD and Temple ISD all have their spring breaks over the next week and Salado, Copperas Cove and Killeen will all have an early out on Friday to begin spring break. Classes for those districts will resume March 16.
Florence ISD and Lampasas ISD will have spring break from March 16 through March 20 and Lampasas will have an early out on March 13.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Central Texas College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will all have their spring breaks next week as well.
Administrative offices will be open from Monday through Thursday at A&M-Central Texas but they will be closed on Friday. Along with the Killeen campus of CTC, the CTC campuses in Marble Falls, Gatesville, Lampasas and Fredericksburg will also be closed.
