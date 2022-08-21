School districts reviewed their statewide ratings last week for the first time since COVID-19 put the grading system on hold.

Scores recently released from the Texas Education Agency rated school districts and individual campuses on an A-C scale, marking a difference from the agency’s pre-COVID A-F rating system.

Manor- 8-17-22.jpg

Manor Middle School in Killeen.

Killeen ISD released its school ratings for the 2021-2022 year. Pre-COVID, TEA’s school grading system was based on A-F letter grades; post- COVID, the scale was reduced to A-C for the 2021-22 school year with those campuses that scored below a ‘C’ designated as “not rated.”
Maxdale- 8-17-22.jpg

Maxdale Elementary School in Killeen.

