School districts reviewed their statewide ratings last week for the first time since COVID-19 put the grading system on hold.
Scores recently released from the Texas Education Agency rated school districts and individual campuses on an A-C scale, marking a difference from the agency’s pre-COVID A-F rating system.
TEA still issued D and F scores, but low-scoring campuses were publicly labeled “not rated” instead of their actual score for the 2021-22 school year.
Killeen
In spite of the strain caused by record teacher shortages last year, further exacerbated by the pandemic, 17 Killeen Independent School District campuses showed gains in comparison to their 2019 pre-COVID scores.
However, Killeen ISD’s overall score declined eight points from a B, 86, in 2019, to 78, a high C, for the 2022 school year.
The district’s C score came from a combination of three grades: 76 on student achievement, an 80 on school progress, and a 74 on closing the gaps.
During a KISD school board workshop Tuesday, Dawn Sills, director of assessment and accountability, answered questions about the district’s state scores.
“Our campuses do so much so it’s really hard to quantify everything they’ve done,” Sills said. “They’re more than these scores. They’ve worked very hard and I want to make sure that I say that.”
Three KISD elementary campuses received As, 15 earned Bs, nine received Cs, three that were “not rated” Ds, and one “not rated” F.
“When we are looking at accountability and strategies that we need to implement based upon a possible D or F rating — the state has not pushed out that information yet,” Sills said Tuesday. “But the district is being very productive based upon historical ways we used to address this.”
The accountability director told the school board campuses that received Fs will be required to attend additional training and turn in board-approved campus improvement plans to the TEA, while D-rated campuses will only have to present their improvement plans to the school board.
At the middle school level, KISD had seven C-rated campuses, two “not rated” D campuses, and two “not rated” F campuses.
KISD high schools earned one A, three Bs, and two Cs.
The four KISD schools which earned As were Early College High School, and Harker Heights, Skipcha and Fowler elementary schools.
The district’s grades elicited some concern from school board members Tuesday.
Board President Brett Williams asked Sills to provide additional information about campuses that would allow the board members to compare the schools to pre-COVID scores.
Mentioning recent visits to Fowler Elementary School, an A-rated school, Williams said he’d like to share what’s working at Fowler with other struggling schools.
“I always tell people there’s a lot of good going on in our organization but we have got to take the good, in my opinion, and force feed it to those that are doing bad,” Williams said.
Board member Oliver Mintz questioned why the district was performing lower than other similarly sized districts with less funding than KISD.
“It is incumbent upon us to make sure that we have, and double check, that there is a plan being executed,” Mintz said.
Superintendent John Craft told the board Tuesday that individual school campus improvement plans would be presented at an upcoming board meeting.
“You’re going to see those details,” Craft said. “It’s going to be a combination of staffing, additional resources. We’re already looking at re-assigning instructional coaches throughout the district for additional support — that’s all going to be forthcoming.”
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools Jo-Lynette Crayton reminded the board of the dire situation teachers faced at the start of the 2021-22 school year following more than 15 months without in-person instruction.
“I’d like for you to know that we’re on it,” Crayton said. “But we have some students who have more gaps than you can tell by a test. In one of our campuses last year we had 75 second-graders who did not know their letters. I just want us to keep that in mind, we had 75 second-graders at an elementary campus who did not learn their letters because they were in school in kinder, then we went out. During their first-grade year they were engaging virtually, but not really engaging. So when you have students who come and they don’t know their letters as a 7-year-old, what the teachers had to do was monumental over the course of the last year.”
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove Independent School District saw an increase in its overall grade and at a number of its campuses. Overall, the district improved from an 83 in 2019 to an 87 in 2022.
At the campus level, all but three campuses showed improvement. Of the three that did not improve, two — Copperas Cove Junior High and Copperas Cove High School — regressed, while the other — Crossroads High School — achieved the same score.
Some of Copperas Cove’s schools elementary schools saw large improvements. Topping the list was House Creek Elementary, which jumped a whopping 21 points from a 73 to a 94, which represented a jump from a “C” to an “A.”
Other C to A improvements in Copperas Cove ISD were Hettie Halstead Elementary from 75 to 90 and Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary from 78 to 91.
“We’re excited about how our students perform, we’re excited about their accountability ratings,” said Amanda Crawley, the district’s deputy superintendent of instructional services during Tuesday’s school board meeting. “We still have areas and room that we want to improve, but we definitely saw a lot of growth, and they’re very proud.”
To get the overall score, the TEA evaluates three separate criteria: Student achievement, school progress and closing the gap.
This year, Copperas Cove ISD received a 85 in student achievement 90 in school progress and 80 in closing the gap.
Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns said during the board meeting that he feels one of the biggest reasons for such a high jump in some schools is the access to summer camps in the district as well as before- and after-school tutoring.
“It’s not an 8 to 5 game; it is everyday all day long,” Burns said. “You’ve got to be pressed to the flesh to be able to pull those kind of scores.”
To find any Texas school or school district’s TEA rating visit Txschools.gov.
