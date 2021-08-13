Over the course of three formal hearings this week, more than 10 people testified in the case of a woman who is accusing the Killeen Independent School District of not providing adequate special education services for her daughter. However, the supervisory role of the Texas Education Agency also came into question during testimony this week.
If the claims made by the petitioner, former Killeen resident Stephanie Moody and her husband, are found to be substantiated, KISD could be ordered to pay the family for educational services that the district did not provide to the Moody’s daughter, who has been diagnosed with more than one learning disability.
Now 10 years old, Samantha Moody attends another Bell County public school district.
On Wednesday and Thursday, nine people were called by the Moody family’s attorney. An attorney retained by the school district began calling their witnesses on Friday.
Children with disabilities are entitled to have access to a “free appropriate public education” under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. As part of that law, all public school districts are required to provide an Individualized Education Program (IEP) for every special education student.
What’s happened so far
Stephanie Moody claims the IEPs created by KISD were inadequate for her daughter’s needs and that the district did not correct the deficiencies that were identified during a Texas Education Agency investigation in 2019.
On July 10, 2019, Moody submitted a formal complaint to the TEA, alleging six violations of special education laws. After an investigation, the agency on Sept. 5, 2019, found five of the complaints to be in part or fully substantiated, according to the agency’s 23-page report.
KISD appealed the TEA’s decision
A special education due process hearing is the last rung of the TEA’s special education complaint process, which begins with TEA facilitators and mediation, according to the TEA Office of General Counsel’s Special Education Dispute Resolution Systems Handbook of 2021.
Moody’s attorney, Sonja Kerr, called witnesses in order to prove that the IEPs for the Moody’s daughter was not individualized to her needs and that KISD was not collaborative with Moody.
The Moody’s claim that KISD missed two critical diagnoses in their daughter’s case.
Once problems began occurring, Moody testified that she requested a TEA facilitator to be present at ARD (admission, review, and dismissal) committee meetings. ARD committees, which include school district personnel and parents of the student, develop the IEP.
“I had exhausted every avenue possible to get results,” Moody said. She said that this request was one of many that went unfulfilled and that some changes were made to the IEP without her consent.
“I emailed them and said this is not what we discussed and decided,” Moody said. “I would always ask for an increase in occupational and speech therapy … They thought she needed one more than the other but I think she needs both.”
What happened this week
The remote hearings drew an online crowd of an average of 50 to 60 people, including KISD and TEA personnel.
Two TEA managers spoke about the agency’s complaint resolution procedure, which Kerr indicated is not adequate or fair. In this case, for the complaints that were found to be substantiated, the TEA ordered KISD to decide if Samantha Moody would receive compensatory education services such as speech, dyslexia and occupational therapy. The TEA has the authority to order such compensatory education and for certain time periods.
“We made the decision to let the (KISD) IEP team make the decision,” said Keith Swink, the TEA manager who oversees the special education complaint division. “Whenever it’s not clear within the documentation that a student requires compensatory education, then we send it back to the IEP team because they have more information than we do.”
Kerr asked, rhetorically, if this was appropriate.
“If the allegations are substantiated after a dispute with an ARD team, then that same ARD is the body to determine if the student gets compensatory education?” she said.
Several other witnesses for the petitioner spoke about the importance of involving family members in the process, including a special education coordinator who evaluated Samantha Moody’s needs for their new school district, which is Belton.
“We’re really listening to hear,” said Jennifer Letts with the Belton Independent School District, on Thursday. “I think we’ve been collaborative with each other.”
Letts said that after Moody informed the district of the issues with KISD, she took extra steps to ensure a smooth transition.
“As she spoke, I was trying to listen and I wrote down her concerns,” Letts said. “At the end of our conversation, we went back over everything to address any of her concerns. Then we let her know how BISD would respond.”
In her testimony on Wednesday, Stephanie Moody said that her experience with BISD is in stark contrast to KISD.
“They’ve been wonderful. They are patient with me. It’s been a very different experience,” she said.
During the hearing’s this week, Kerr also called therapists who have or currently work with Samantha Moody, including an audiologist, speech therapist, psychologist, occupational therapist, and a social worker.
What’s happening next
The last of four hearings is set to occur next week on Aug. 17.
KISD will continue to present its evidence by calling people to testify on its behalf. KISD’s Special Education Director Janice Peronto will be among the people testifying on Tuesday.
Ian Spechler, an attorney who is a Special Education Hearing Officer for the State of Texas, has until Oct. 5 to make his ruling on the Moody’s case.
If Spechler sides with the Moody’s, he could order the school district to take action that would be monitored by the TEA. Examples of such action include compensatory educational services and monetary reimbursement for educational expenses.
“A school district must implement a hearing officer’s decision within the time frame specified by the hearing officer or, if there is no time frame specified, within 10 school days of the date of the decision,” according to the TEA.
