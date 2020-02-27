Peebles Elementary School, 1800 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen was evacuated this morning after an electrical wire near the portable buildings snapped and caused a spark that set off the fire alarms, according to Carol Correa, the principal of the school.
The fire department responded to the school and the students and staff were given the all-clear to go back into the building. All classes that were held in portables were moved inside the building, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
All students and staff are safe, according to Correa.
Maya said the power to the portable buildings should be restored by noon.
