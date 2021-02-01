The study of African-American history turned reflective as students in the new course at Killeen High School considered a concept of double consciousness.
In light of scholar W.E.B. DuBois’ understanding that African-American people often struggle in tension between their own self-identity and the perception of others, students posed for portraits.
First, they took on the guise of what they think others see. Next, they posed with objects they chose to illustrate a truer, deeper self.
Teacher Keina Cook said that DuBois, born in 1868, realized as a child that he was different and that efforts to build his intelligence or improve his skills didn’t change that perception.
A century-and-a-half later, Cook said, Americans with dark skin continue to have to work extra hard to change the identity that other people craft for them.
Junior Morris Marshall planned to pose as a tough guy for his first portrait and chose a mix of items to reflect his multiple interests — a book, a football, a microphone, headphones and Jamaican items.
“As a minority in America, perceptions are forced on you,” he said, explaining that others might assume a person with dark skin is more likely to be rough or even a criminal.
Another student, sophomore Cadell George posed as a tough-looking fighter. Then, he put on a smile alongside a candle, smooth stone and a pencil and paper to illustrate his thoughtful, peaceful, spiritually minded self.
Sophomore Kayla Zackery’s initial photo showed her turned away from the camera wearing headphones, absorbed with her cellphone.
She said some people see her as anti-social, but that she was actually friendly and interested in art, drawing, family and friends.
“A lot of African-Americans feel judged and misunderstood,” Cook said. “The dual picture shows how others see me and how I see myself.”
New History Course
African-American Studies classes have also dived into music and visual art to learn a multi-faceted history and to express their own experience.
Students debuted a podcast called “The Pushback” that explored the evidence that slaves in the American south defied their masters through escape, retaliation and suicide.
Cook, the trailblazing-history teacher who helped build the inaugural course has leaned on the expertise of art teacher James Elam and band director Spencer Gregg.
Students read and listened to poetry, viewed artwork and talked through how to analyze the deeper messages of poetry, visual art and jazz and then drew and composed their own pieces expressing the journey of African-Americans.
The historical overview for the projects examined the exodus of African-Americans from the South following World War I and the variety of artistic expression that exuded from artists enclaved in Harlem.
Over a couple of class periods, Elam shared examples of art from the era.
He and Cook assisted students as they thought through ideas expressing past suppression, continuing struggle and enduring hope.
Both teachers assured students their assignment was about expression and not following techniques of design.
“Drawing is like writing,” said Elam. “It’s a way to express yourself.” He urged students to draw on historical lessons, on period art pieces and on the spirit of the social times.
“I want to see your heart and soul,” said Cook. “We’re going through a renaissance now with issues of social justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.