Following weeks, months, even years of preparation, anticipation turned to reality when tens of thousands of students made their way Monday back to school in Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Hood.
This year’s first day of school in Killeen ISD included the first first day of school at four new elementary schools and the opening of a large new cafeteria and other renovations at the district’s oldest high school.
KILLEEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
At one of the new schools, Killeen Elementary School, families arrived to the greetings and cheers of Killeen High School cheerleaders, Kangarettes and athletes dressed in uniform to welcome the first Joeys to their new campus.
Before beginning her senior year at Killeen High School, Brianna Fruik, in her Kangarettes uniform, welcomed elementary students to the new Killeen Elementary School.
“We’re welcoming kids in,” she said, “so they can have a good start to school. I grew up close to here — this is an amazing school.”
After attending Brookhaven Elementary School, Rancier Middle School and now Killeen High School, the new high school senior said she was happy for the children following in her footsteps. “This gives me hope for these kids.”
Maria Ortiz walked her pre-kindergarten and second-grade daughters to the entrance at Killeen Elementary School, took photos and hugged them goodbye for the day of school.
She said she had her reservations about a three-level school, but that she went to Meet the Teacher, asked questions and was satisfied that the new, modern school was a great improvement for students.
“It’s a great building,” Ortiz said. “The teachers are very nice and have always stayed in communication.”
Second-grade teacher John Tarver welcomed his new students and explained the planned schedule of the day with reading, math, music and tours of the building. He also explained to his students his reasons for teaching.
“My why,” he said, “is to help you to be successful beyond the second grade, to give you skills for the rest of your life.”
For third-grade teacher Karen Allen-Smith, entering her 28th year teaching, this one is special.
Allen-Smith was a teacher at East Ward Elementary School, moved with the students and staff members across town to Maude Moore Wood Elementary School for two years and returned with them to the newly built Killeen Elementary School.
“I’m tied to this community,” she said of the downtown neighborhood the new school serves. “It was important to me to come back. I think it’s important for the kids returning here to see some familiar faces.”
“My teachers are ready,” said Principal Tammy Thornhill as she took a brief break following the initial start to school. “You can see that the kids are excited. It will be a long day and it will be a good day. It is the inaugural first day for Killeen Elementary School.”
KILLEEN HIGH SCHOOL
Meanwhile, up the road at Killeen High School, School Nutrition Manager Ebony Callaham and her crew readied the kitchen to serve lunch in a new cafeteria.
“I love the space,” she said, pointing out new equipment, multiplefreezers and a larger office space. “It is amazing, beautiful.”
Herself a 1996 Killeen High School graduate, Callaham said she already talked to some students who were impressed. “It’s not your ordinary cafeteria,” she said. “I’m looking forward to interacting with kids and seeing their response.”
PAT CARNEY ELEMENTARY
At the new Pat Carney Elementary School, second-grader Aurora Alexander was excited to make new friends and to share what she most enjoyed about summer. She also was impressed with the new school.
“Today was really good,” Alexander said. “I liked meeting new friends. I think the new school is really nice and pretty.”
Carney Elementary School third-grader Angie Ramos said she did math, science and writing on the first day of school and drew a picture of what she did during the summer.
“I got to make new friends,” she said. “I think the new school is really good. I like that the gym is inside. I also like my teacher. Mostly, I like my new friends.”
In Copperas Cove, students start the school year on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.