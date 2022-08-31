CTC

The Central Texas College sign was seen in 2021 outside the school's central Killeen campus.

After one full week of school, at least one Central Texas College class switched from in-person to virtual learning this week after students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, CTC has recorded seven positive student COVID-19 cases as well as another seven cases among CTC employees for the 2022-23 school year, CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said Wednesday.

