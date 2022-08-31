After one full week of school, at least one Central Texas College class switched from in-person to virtual learning this week after students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, CTC has recorded seven positive student COVID-19 cases as well as another seven cases among CTC employees for the 2022-23 school year, CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said Wednesday.
Vasbinder confirmed one chemistry class was moved to virtual format this week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
“Students, faculty and staff who have tested positive, have been exposed (close contact) to someone with COVID-19 or are exhibiting new symptoms of COVID-19 should leave work/campus immediately or stay home, contact a medical professional and complete the College’s self-reporting form,” Vasbinder said in an email responding to Herald COVID-19 questions.
The CTC spokesman said the college is following COVID-19 cleaning protocol to include fogging areas where COVID-19 positive students or employees have been on campus.
“Faculty and administrators may continue to implement virtual, online and small group configurations as alternatives to face-to-face classes when necessary to allow students to continue to achieve their learning objectives while safely preventing community spread,” he said.
Masks are not required at the college, in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates, but are recommended indoors.
COVID-19 positive CTC employees must receive written clearance before returning to work on campus, Vasbinder said.
“Employees (with COVID-19) are required to update Human Resources via email every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on their status,” he said. “Once a doctor’s note with the specific return to work date is provided, the updates are not required.”
Texas A&M University-Central Texas spokeswoman Karen Clos said the university hasn’t recorded any COVID-19 cases so far this year.
“We are not asking students, staff, or faculty to report beyond their professor or supervisor as needed,” Clos said in an email Wednesday. Clos said masking indoors “is guided by personal preference, individual health circumstances, or physician’s recommendations.”
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said the school district is not testing students for COVID-19 this school year; however, staff and students are still required to report positive COVID-19 cases to their campus or department as they have in the past.
Maya said the district “continues to internally track the number of cases,” but that the data wasn’t available as of late Wednesday afternoon.
“I will put in a request for the number of cases for the month of August,” Maya said in an email Wednesday. “I don’t have that information readily available because we started a new internal tracker mid-month to align with the new school year.”
