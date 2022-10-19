Students and faculty evacuated an area school Wednesday morning due to a possible fire.
Police scanner traffic at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday said there was a report of a "kitchen fire" at Skipcha Elementary School, 515 Prospector Trail, in Harker Heights.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Skipcha evacuated, but it is unclear if a fire actually took place.
"Skipcha has been evacuated due to a fire alarm going off," she said. "I do not have confirmation that there was in fact a fire. Fire units are at the campus. All students and staff are safe and remain outside at this time. Parents have been communicated with about the evacuation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.