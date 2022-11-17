Central Texas College, a community college marketed towards military service members around the world and in Killeen, is not fully accessible to those with disabilities, but, by 2024, it will be.
In May 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division found the CTC Killeen campus to be in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, requiring CTC to enter into an agreement to “remove barriers to accessibility in facilities, such as classrooms, dormitories, libraries, technology centers and places of recreation.”
During a CTC board workshop on Tuesday, CTC Facilities Director Mark Harmsen updated the board on the project’s progress.
“We’ve been working with Jamail & Smith on trying to address 100 deficiencies per month,” Harmsen said Tuesday. “Some of the deficiencies range from plumbing, restroom accessories, locks — there’s a whole list of deficiencies that we’re focused on.”
Per the DOJ agreement, CTC must make physical modifications on campus to ensure parking, entrances, restrooms, service counters, drinking fountains and routes to and within buildings are accessible to people with disabilities.
“College students, including returning service members, should not face barriers in education due to their disabilities,” DOJ Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan for the Civil Rights Division said in 2021 news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to enforcing the rights of all students with disabilities, many of whom are veterans who have made great sacrifices while serving our country.”
In total, Harmsen said the DOJ identified more than 1,400 deficiencies around campus in need of correction before the college is ADA compliant.
“There were roughly just under 1,500 deficiencies that were identified,” Harmsen told the board Tuesday. “Which, is a lot, but it’s also very misleading because sometimes on a report, as an example, you would see your signage within a building is not at the right height — well, when you’ve got 40 rooms in a building and every sign on every door, you have 40 rooms that you have to address and everything that goes along with it. And that only addresses one line item, one deficiency from the report. So there is a substantial amount of work that we’re diligently working towards.”
The facilities director said the college is halfway through with the project, in general, however interior ADA improvements are approximately 16% complete.
CTC board President Rex Weaver, who has sat on the governing board of the college for more than 17 years, expressed his confusion Tuesday as to how certain features of the campus, particularly handicap parking outside the Anderson Campus Center, came to be. The Anderson Campus Center was last remodeled for $15 million in 2008.
“Every time you look around the campus, you see another area we’ve forgotten about,” Weaver said, citing the distance it takes to get from handicap parking outside the board room to an accessible ramp.
“We have handicap parking where you have to go all the way down to get to a ramp to get into this building, why?” Weaver asked.
Harmsen told the longtime trustee that ADA parking and accessibility outside the campus center are both part of the ADA project currently underway.
“It is our intent to get to all the areas on campus,” Harmsen said.
Noting weather delays with recent rains, and difficulties acquiring the necessary sub-contractors, Harmsen said the ADA project is still on track to be completed by May 2024.
