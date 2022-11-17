CTC

The Central Texas College sign was seen in 2021 outside the school's central Killeen campus.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Central Texas College, a community college marketed towards military service members around the world and in Killeen, is not fully accessible to those with disabilities, but, by 2024, it will be.

In May 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division found the CTC Killeen campus to be in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, requiring CTC to enter into an agreement to “remove barriers to accessibility in facilities, such as classrooms, dormitories, libraries, technology centers and places of recreation.”

