A substitute teacher at a Killeen private school was escorted off campus for “unprofessional behavior,” the Diocese of Austin confirmed on Friday.
The Diocese of Austin said a substitute teacher was removed Tuesday from St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2901 E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen.
“We are certainly saddened by this incident and understand the concern that this situation has caused our students, parents, and community,” Diocese of Austin spokeswoman Camille Garcia said in response to the Herald’s inquiry on Friday. “We remain committed to ensuring that our Catholic schools are safe places where young people are formed in wisdom and holiness.”
Church and school officials did not release substitute teacher’s name.
Garcia said school officials were quick to act when a complaint about the individual was reported.
“When school administrators were informed by students of the inappropriate in-class language spoken by the substitute teacher and his unprofessional behavior, they reacted quickly by escorting him off campus and ending his substitute teaching with the school,” she said.
The spokeswoman said Diocese of Austin officials informed the Texas Education Agency of the incident at St. Joseph.
Officials at the Killeen school, Garcia said, “immediately” informed the Killeen Police Department. KPD has not released a statement on the case.
“The school, the parish, and diocesan officials continue to work together with the Killeen police as such behaviors/actions are not tolerated,” she said.
Substitute teachers are required to pass background checks and be certified through a program called Ethics and Integrity in Ministry, Garcia said.
“While we have stringent hiring practices in place that include background checks ... As a result of this occurrence, we will review our processes, considering how we can improve our hiring practices for all part-time, full-time and substitute employees,” she said.
“We are grateful that our students reported this incident. All students at Catholic schools in the Diocese of Austin are required to take the Called to Protect Youth module of the EIM program. We see their reporting of this incident evidence that this important program is working as designed. We remain committed to our partnership with parents and the whole parish community to ensure the safety of all people involved in ministry at St. Joseph Church and Academy.”
