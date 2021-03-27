The transition from a small school tucked away in a central Killeen neighborhood to a brand-new modern one down the road took on tangible expression recently as students wrote letters to their “Puma Friends.”
Sugar Loaf Elementary School is set to close its doors with the end of the current school year to consolidate with the newly opened Pershing Park Elementary School on Central Texas Expressway.
In an effort to prepare current Sugar Loaf students for the move this August, a small group of school administrators joined their peers at Pershing Park earlier this month to record a video tour of the new school.
The Sugar Loaf students watched the video March 11 during music and PE classes.
On March 12, students wrote letters to their peers at Pershing Park in hopes of beginning a pen pal friendship prior to joining their new classmates.
In a second-grade class, students read their letters out loud, sharing with their “Puma Friends” their interests and asking what they like.
Younger students worked together with their teachers to pen class letters to send to their Pershing Park peers.
Sugar Loaf student wore specially made T-shirts with their current school identified on the front and the words “Future Puma” on the back, referencing the Pershing Park mascot.
The school’s staff members wore the same shirt with a different message on the back – “We Will Always Be Together,” with the year that Sugar Loaf opened, 1965.
Campus technology specialist Kiree Bons said she thought about the virtual tour when the school’s staff attended a breakfast and tour at Pershing Park when the new semester began in January following the holidays.
The tour was helpful to the Sugar Loaf staff members, she said, and it made sense to do a virtual version for students.
“I think it’s huge,” kindergarten teacher Ebony Butler said of the new Pershing Park. “It will take some getting used to, but it will be a nice adjustment. We are growing the family. I’m excited to be a part of it.”
“It’s exciting because it’s a brand-new building,” said pre-kindergarten teacher Patti Selph. “It’s a brand-new start, something to look forward to.”
“I’m excited to get to go with them,” Butler said. “I can be a familiar face on a new adventure.”
Fifth-graders participated in the letter-writing even though their transition will be entering middle school.
Fifth-grader Kyja Reynolds said she figured she might meet her pen pal in middle school. She said she was excited for a younger sibling who will get to experience the new school.
Another student, third-grader Jaelynn Morgan was impressed with the video tour of her new school and excited to make a personal connection through a letter.
“It’s going to our friends at the new school,” she said, displaying a rough draft and a second version.
“I’m asking ‘how do you feel about the new school,’ ‘do you like to read,’ ‘do you like the playground?’”
The third-grader said she was impressed with all the classrooms shown in the video tour and one particularly surprising feature.
“I was amazed,” she said. “I’ve never seen a school with stairs. I think when I get there, I will feel tons of happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.