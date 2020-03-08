Central Texas College culinary arts students won six medals in the “That Takes The Cake” Sugar Art Show and Cake Competition held recently in Round Rock.
Among the awards was the Best of Division - Culinary Student award won by Alida Simpson for her multi-tiered wedding cake. This marks the fourth consecutive year CTC has won the Best of Division - Culinary Student award.
Simpson’s cake was a two-tier wedding cake titled “Butterfly Garden.” It featured a flower bouquet on the top tier towering over a butterfly garden as the bottom tier. In addition to the Best of Division award, Simpson also earned a gold medal in the multi-tier cake category.
Amber McCallister won a gold medal in the student novelty cake category and earned a silver medal in the student sculpted cake category for her “Lunar Love” pound cake with chocolate ganache. It featured Nyx, the ancient Greek goddess of night, gazing over the moon surrounded by sky and fantasy flowers. Winning a silver medal in the student novelty tiered cake category was Melissa Johnson. Her cake, “A Time of Peace,” featured Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, in a forest scene. Kim Waring took home a bronze medal in the student division for her butter cream single-tier cake called “Heaven, Waterworld and Hell.” It was comprised of butter cream, piping stars, rice crispy clouds and a lightning bolt of fondant.
That Takes the Cake is a multi-faceted event hosted by Capital Confectioners that brings sugar enthusiasts of all skill levels together from across the country and the world. Competitors bring decorated cakes and sugar arts of all forms to enter into the different divisions of the judged competition.
