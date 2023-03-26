Texas A&M University-Central Texas announced Friday that there are three new leaders in the bursar’s office with close ties to the area.
Bursar Darla L. Bland, of Killeen, and Assistant Bursars Brittany Graham, of Copperas Cove, and Dominque Reese, of Killeen.
Bland and Reese are both currently pursuing their undergraduate degree in business as part-time students in Business Administration. Graham, who received her undergraduate degree with high honors, has been accepted into the University’s MBA program which she will begin in the fall.
Bursar Bland and her colleagues expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the central Texas community and the univeristy’s students and staff.
“We have all made our homes and our careers here because this community is special to us,” Bland said. “It’s home.”
“Every bursar’s office understands the importance of fiscal affairs, and we aren’t any different in that way,” she said. “But part of what makes these opportunities so special for the three of us is that we genuinely cherish the people here at the university and our students.”
