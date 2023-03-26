Bursars.jpg

Texas A&M University-Central Texas welcomes three local women to the business office. From left are Assistant Bursar Brittany Graham, Assistant Bursar Dominque Reese and Bursar Darla Bland.

 Courtesy photo

Texas A&M University-Central Texas announced Friday that there are three new leaders in the bursar’s office with close ties to the area.

Bursar Darla L. Bland, of Killeen, and Assistant Bursars Brittany Graham, of Copperas Cove, and Dominque Reese, of Killeen.

