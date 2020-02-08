HARKER HEIGHTS — On the occasion of the ceremonial unveiling of a new bus, Harker Heights-based Tap Tap Art School invited the community to a fun filled morning on campus.
Amelia Rabroker, director and owner of Tap Tap Art School, was exited to welcome art lovers of all ages to see her new bus.
“It’s got air brushing up and down the side, and it is another mobile classroom so we wanted to present it to the community in an event,” she said.
Similar to the original bus that is no longer running due to engine problems, the new bus will be used for birthday parties, after-school programs and art projects at local schools and day care centers.
“It is a full classroom, fully equipped, and can hold 22 students,” Rabroker said.
While the original bus is temporarily used as a stationary art studio, Rabroker is planning on getting it fixed in the future.
“We will eventually get it back on the road and then we have two,” she said.
The free community event Saturday at Tap Tap Art School, 103 Mountain Lion Road, included a variety of activities besides the ceremonial unveiling.
Children were able to create free art projects, experience with air brush and graffiti art as well as sculpture.
The event also featured a showdown of the famous artists Frieda Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh, whose portraits are part of the design of the new art bus.
Visitors were able to express their team spirit by showing up with a unibrow or a bandaged ear for a chance to win a free bus party or Tap Tap bugs.
Other activities included a bounce house and live art demonstrations by Tap Tap art teacher Tiffany Teague and airbrush artist Von Otto of Waco. Otto also created the design for the original and the new Tap Tap Art School bus.
Emily Baker from Harker Heights visited the event with her 7-year-old daughter Danielle.
“It’s amazing,” Baker said about Rabroker’s effort of getting the community in touch with art. “She has done so much … I love that we are able to show up and be there for her and support her dreams.”
