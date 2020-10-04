Tax revenue, pandemic factors in education funding

With a tight state budget looming, State House District 54 candidate Keke Williams and incumbent Brad Buckley are looking towards both issues and solutions with respect to public education.
Williams supports a long-term solution.
“After years of inaction, the Legislature passed a short-term funding solution for public education in 2019, HB3, which included a teacher pay raise, more funding for pre-K, and increased per-student funding for schools,” Williams said. “They also cut school property taxes. Given the property tax reduction, however, a long-term funding solution must be found. That challenge will be made more difficult next session because of the economic downturn, and the resulting decline in sales and oil and gas severance tax revenue, which are crucial for funding state government.
“The session will require difficult choices, and likely help from the federal government, but I am committed to ensuring Texas students and their families are not short-changed.”
Buckley, who’s wife Susan is a career educator who currently serves as executive director of secondary schools for the Killeen Independent School District, noted that the last legislative session saw “historic reforms” of public education in Texas, and helped draft HB3.
“I was proud to co-author and pass a comprehensive bill that increased teacher/staff pay, established full day pre-kindergarten, funded more dyslexia services, lowered the M&O tax rate for taxpayers, and increased overall funding for our school districts,” he said. “This bill, known as HB 3, is the framework on which we will continue to increase funding and improve opportunity in our public schools.”
As Buckley notes, the economic disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic makes for a “challenging budget environment for the next biennium.”
“As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am tasked with helping to write the 2022-23 budget,” he said. “I have been in contact with fellow Appropriations Committee members, members of the Public Education committee, and Chairman of both the House and Senate Public Education Committees and we are determined to balance the budget without decreasing funding for public education.
“As for the current school year, federal CARES Act dollars have supplemented state funding so that school districts receive their promised funding without onerous attendance requirements that are difficult to obtain with asynchronous and synchronous learning platforms. This prudent step will help us maintain the revenue necessary to fully fund our schools in the future. I remain committed to keeping the promises made to our students, teachers, parents, and communities for the current budget and the budget for the next biennium.”
Buckley also notes how the recent shut down has created significant strain on students, teachers, staff, parents, schools, and communities.
“Learning gaps have been exacerbated and resources must be available to close those gaps,” he said. “Classroom teachers, students and staff are experiencing significant anxiety in this environment. I pledge to work as hard as I can to make certain that everyone is safe and successful. Another stress is standardized testing (such as the STAAR Test). Now is the time to rethink our accountability system and develop a means of evaluating student progress without high stakes testing.”
