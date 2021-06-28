Texas public school students’ 2021 standardized testing results show signs of statewide learning losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Texas Education Agency press release Monday.
TEA released its findings from the spring 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exams, which includes exams in mathematics and reading for grades 3-8, fourth and seventh-grade writing, fifth- and eighth-grade science, eighth-grade social studies, and high school end-of-course exams Monday.
TEA found the following changes in student performance:
- The number of students not meeting grade level increased from 2019 across all subject areas and grade levels, with the exception of English I and English II.
- Mathematics saw the largest decline in proficiency across all grade levels.
- Districts with higher percentage of students learning virtually experienced a greater degree of declines.
- Districts with the highest percentage of in-person learners largely avoided any reading learning declines.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath issued a statement on the spring results.
“Thankfully, from early on, Texas prioritized the availability of in-person instruction during this tremendously difficult year,” Morath said in a news release Monday. “When students come into Texas public schools, they are well-served by Texas educators—a fact that these scores confirm. But it is also painfully clear that the pandemic had a very negative impact on learning. I shudder to consider the long-term impact on children in states that restricted in-person instruction.”
Morath said parents may log into TexasAssessment.gov to see their student’s spring scores.
“Now, we have full assessment results in hand for nearly all Texas students,” he said. “The data may be disheartening, but with it, our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year. Policymakers are using it to direct resources where they are needed most.”
The STAAR results highlight a need for additional resources to address learning loss, the news release said.
“Armed with the best information, working closely together, and with significant new supports from the Texas Legislature, we will provide stronger academic growth for students than ever before,” Morath said.
To view TEA’s statewide STAAR analysis reports, visit: http://tea.texas.gov/staar/rpt/sum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.