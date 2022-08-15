Central Texas school districts received mixed grades from the Texas Education Agency on Monday as thousands of students returned to class.
The scores released Monday were the first accountability ratings issued by the agency following a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Monday, the TEA said the ratings reflected “improvements in student academic growth rates.”
The ratings are based in large part on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing data.
“1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year, with returns showing promising signs of progress in Texas’s efforts to catch students up academically,” TEA’s release said.
Unlike the A-F grading system used in the years before the pandemic, TEA graded districts on a A-C rating scale for the 2022 scores.
School districts that would have received a D or an F under the previous grading system instead received a “Not Rated” label.
Overall for the 2021-22 school year, Killeen and Florence school districts received Cs, Copperas Cove ISD made a B and Lampasas ISD received an A according to TEA’s grading system.
To see what grade your school district or campus received visit Txschools.gov.
