This week, Killeen ISD surprised a kindergarten bilingual teacher and an advanced high school science teacher with the district’s top teacher honors of the year.
Killeen ISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year is Rosabelle Montero, a bilingual kindergarten teacher at Peebles Elementary School.
A shocked and utterly grateful Killeen ISD kindergarten teacher paused her class Thursday as a procession of colleagues, school and district leaders, her spouse and her daughter burst into the classroom to reveal the good news.
Peebles Principal Shakira Bodon-Ramos and others who know Montero well describe her humility and complete commitment to serving students.
“It’s a very humbling experience for me,” the award-winning teacher said just after finding out she was KISD’s elementary teacher of the year. “I’m grateful for my colleagues. It’s really an honor because I feel like I’m representing each of the hard-working teachers.”
Montero’s early education took place in her native Puerto Rico, before she earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in children’s literacy development from Trident University International.
On Friday, a large group of educators and family members quietly tiptoed up the stairs at Ellison High School, clustered in the hallway and burst into the laboratory classroom where chemistry teacher Amy Key was, of course, teaching.
With streamers and confetti, a plaque, ceremonial check for $5,000 and the Ellison High School cheerleaders, the group revealed that Key is the KISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.
She has taught various advanced science classes at Ellison High School her whole 16-year career and was a tennis coach for 12 of those years up until the birth of her third child.
Ellison Principal David Dominguez praised Key for her deep love and commitment as an expert in her academic field, as well as a teacher who cares for her students and convinces them they can succeed.
“It was amazing. It was a shock. I just stopped shaking,” the overwhelmed teacher said as her many guests started to file out of the classroom. “It’s just an honor. I’m honored I work with so many amazing teachers. To be in that same category, I’m truly honored and blessed.”
“I do teach chemistry, but really and truly I want them to know that they are becoming the best human, the best student, the best version of themselves,” said Key.
Both Key and Montero now move on to the Region 12 Education Service Center Teacher of the Year process with a chance of advancing on to the Texas Teacher of the Year event.
On Wednesday, KISD leaders surprised 10 teacher of the year finalists, who each receive $1,000. The other 40 campus-level teachers of the year receive $500 each.
The elementary finalists are Michelle DeWees, Saegert Elementary; Antoinette Yuille, Brookhaven Elementary; Omar Esson, Fowler Elementary; Sarah Barnum, Clifton Park Elementary; NorisGaragate, Cavazos Elementary; and Calvin Payno, Carney Elementary.
The secondary finalists are Shatira Harris, Palo Alto Middle School; Sara Crawford, Career Center; Angela Elliott, Audie Murphy Middle School; and Jimmy Hammond, Killeen High School.
