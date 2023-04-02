COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove educator Jessica Bredwell held her mouth in shock and began to cry when she walked into a classroom at House Creek Elementary School. Bredwell entered the room to the sound of students cheering and the sight of representatives from the Education Service Center Region 12.
In that moment, Bredwell knew.
She and third-grade teacher Thad Shumaker were awarded a grant in the amount of $9,055 from Region 12. The surprise announcement was held Thursday at the school.
Some of the things Bredwell — the campus digital learning coordinator — and Shumaker plan to buy include 3D printers and drones with the grant money.
“We’re currently using some coding (applications) — specifically, Tinkercad — so being able to take that one step further,” she said. “They’re designing all of these things, but then actually being able to bring them to life … being able to bridge those together so they can actually visualize and hold something in their hands that they now design and bring that to life.”
Bredwell said what sparked her interest in purchasing such devices was her principal, Todd Williams, who reportedly regularly joked about drone racing.
“We met a couple times just kind of to draft out our thoughts, and it really just started out as an idea,” she said. “Then the application process really was our guide and that helped us to determine what our goal would be because, at the time, it started with drone racing.
“Then it expanded into so much more once we got into the grant, and we were like, ‘Oh, we could do this, too.’”
Jerry Maze, executive director of the Region 12 education service center, said that the grant awards are the pinnacle of what the service center does.
“Getting to be in the building to see the fabulous work that our educators do with these students — to see how excited the students are about it — that’s why we all do this work; it’s a great day,” he said.
In 1967, the Texas Legislature directed that the State Board of Education provide, by rules and regulations, for the establishment and operation of regional Education Service Centers (ESCs). Twenty Regional Service Centers were established to provide services to school districts throughout the state.
Copperas Cove ISD falls within Region 12.
Other schools receiving grants Thursday were Academy Elementary School in Little River Academy, Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School at Fort Hood and La Vega Primary Phil Bancale Campus in Waco
