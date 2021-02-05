The Texas A&M University-Central Texas Police Department received accreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Associations earlier this month, affirming its policies and protocols regarding safety and allowing for year-round training and updates.
A&M-Central Texas interim Police Chief Andrew Flores and five full-time university police officers will engage in four hours of training every semester, focusing on appropriate policing techniques including the implementation of reasonable consideration, useful de-escalation, tolerance and situational stability.
“Every member of the University Police Department is already a trained and certified law enforcement officer and individually and collectively, we know the traditional aspects of use of force, safety, and security,” Flores said. “What this training does is to begin at that point and demonstrate how law enforcement can do more by staying aware of how to better assess law enforcement situations, apply reason and measured force only when absolutely necessary. It emphasizes doing more to think first in emergent situations and act appropriately.”
