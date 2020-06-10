Texas A&M University-Central Texas will be reopening in the fall with face-to-face instruction included in its plan, according to a spokeswoman for the university.
“The Texas A&M University System has provided overall guidance for the reopening of its 11 regional university campuses, with each university to develop a specific plan for its campus,” said spokeswoman Karen Clos.
“The broad purpose of these plans is to address the implementation of health and safety protocols for staff, faculty, and students in support of each university’s highest priority: student learning. With the opening of the A&M-Central Texas Fall 2020 semester, course offerings will continue to be diverse in both subject and method of delivery to best meet the needs of our students,” Clos said in an email on Wednesday.
Clos said the university has also seen a small increase in the number of courses students are taking in the summer as well.
As far as fall enrollment, Clos said that would become more clear in mid- to late summer.
“Our hope is that we will see an increase as returning students continue to enroll and new students look for affordable opportunities to pursue their degrees closer to home or online,” Clos said.
Central Texas College in Killeen is also planning to resume in-person instruction in the fall, according to Bruce Vasbinder, the spokesman for the college.
Students will return to school and participate in blended classes, which will be a mix of in-person and online instruction. Students who prefer to learn from home can still take online-only courses, according to Vasbinder.
“As we navigate and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our primary goal is to protect the health and safety of CTC students, faculty, staff and our community while continuing CTC’s critical mission of education and workforce development,” CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus said in an email Wednesday. “Our plans are consistent with Executive Orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott and the guidelines and recommendations of the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. We will stay flexible as the situation evolves.”
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton will also resume face-to-face instruction in the fall. The semester will begin Aug. 13 and end prior to the Thanksgiving break.
