More than 250 students walked across the stage at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in what university President Marc Nigliazzo called a “truly historic event.”
“It will be the first ever commencement on this campus,” Nigliazzo said prior to the commencement ceremony.
The campus has been around since 2010, Nigliazzo said. In previous years, graduation ceremonies were held at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, but like everything else this year, the coronavirus has caused officials to make changes.
Of the students participating in the historic commencement were Brittany Graham and Samuel Martin.
Graham, who brought her family, received a Bachelor of Science in sociology.
“It means everything to me,” Graham said of the ceremony. “I worked so hard through the year to make this happen. I’m happy to be here with my family.”
Graham said she plans to continue to pursue a master’s degree from the university, as she works toward her goal of becoming a sociology professor at a college.
Martin, who received a Bachelor of Science in mathematics, also has aspirations of teaching.
“I really feel like going into the public school system and teaching and trying to inspire kids and embed into them a love for math,” Martin said.
Martin also said it was a good feeling to walk across the stage.
“It feels great to know that I have family and friends who are here supporting me,” Martin said. “But, most importantly, I have a God who allowed me to come here and be able to see this opportunity that I’ve been fighting for a long time.”
Both Graham and Martin completed their degrees in the Fall 2020 semester.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, commencement ceremonies were virtual for the Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 semesters, and those graduates were also invited to participate in Saturday’s commencement ceremony.
A total of 782 students graduated during the spring, summer and fall semesters, according to Hannah McDonald, the university’s registrar.
Nigliazzo said the faculty and staff of the university coordinated the logistics of the ceremony so it could be done in the safest way possible.
“They were absolutely determined to give these students some kind of a commencement ceremony,” Nigliazzo said. “They worked — literally, I would say weeks, but it was more like months — putting together the plan on how to do this and how to be able to bring the students through here.”
Students were allowed to bring five family members or friends with them to the ceremony and each group stood in a “pod” marked off up and down the hallways.
The students “snaked” their way through the hallways on each floor before ending up in the room with the stage.
The entire ceremony was recorded and will be uploaded to the university’s YouTube page.
