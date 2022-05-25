The Texas Attorney General responded to the Killeen Daily Herald’s complaint regarding the Killeen Independent School District’s charges for public documents, partially siding with the newspaper.
Almost nine months after the Herald’s initial Freedom of Information Act request for investigative reports conducted by the district’s top detective, a former DEA agent, the public is one step closer to getting the information.
According to a May 17 letter to KISD’s attorney Mike Harper from Jahnna Ward, Assistant Attorney General in Attorney General Ken Paxton’s education and enforcement section, KISD must amend the amount it wants to charge the Herald for reports pertaining to Chuck Kelley’s investigations.
Ward also stated that the district’s cost estimate was “deficient” because it failed to provide a cheaper means for the newspaper to gain access to the requested public records.
“Initially, we note the district did not provide the requestor with a cost estimate that complies with section 552.2615 of the Government Code,” Ward’s letter to KISD states. “... The statement sent to this requestor is deficient because it does not provide the requestor with notice regarding the less costly method of viewing the records.”
REQUEST
On Sept. 22, the Herald submitted a request under the Texas Public Information Act for, “All internal audit reports and administrative investigation reports from the Director of District Safety and Investigations Charles ‘Chuck’ Kelley during his time with the Killeen Independent School District.”
Kelley has been with the district since March 2018, and in his current position since July 2019. According to his LinkedIn account, Kelley spent over two decades working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration prior to joining the school district. The former DEA agent’s salary is more than $101,000 in his current role with Killeen ISD, about double what a starting KISD teacher earns.
Surrounding school districts — Temple ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, Belton ISD — do not have a position with Kelley’s same title listed on their respective websites.
On Jan. 4, the Herald received a letter from the AG’s office describing a partial win for the newspaper: The Herald could have Kelley’s reports, as long as student information and the school safety audits were redacted.
The January decision required the district to release three sample reports given to the AG’s office as well as the remaining requested documents.
The district submitted an estimated invoice to the Herald charging more than $400 for the requested documents, a charge the Herald complained to the Attorney General was meant to delay the release of records.
Initially, the Herald requested KISD waive of all fees seeing as the information was a matter of public interest.
The Attorney General’s office denied the Herald’s claim allowing Killeen ISD to determine what information is in the public’s interest.
“Section 552.267 of the Government Code provides, ‘[a] governmental body shall provide a copy of public information without charge or at a reduced charge if the governmental body determines that waiver or reduction of the charge is in the public interest [.],’” the letter states. “... This office has concluded the determination of whether providing information is in the “public interest” rests solely with the governmental body whose records are requested.”
The school district has five business days, according to the AG’s May 17 letter, to notify the Herald in writing of the amended charges for the requested information.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Herald has not received an updated invoice for the requested information.
