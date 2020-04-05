The Killeen ISD Alumni Association welcomed six high-achieving past graduates to the school district’s Distinguished Alumni this year and awarded 58 scholarships to upcoming graduating seniors.

This year’s honored alumni include Christine Diggs, Jeff Helm, Penny DeLosSantos, Perk Bearden, Phillip Gadd and Randall Scott Blair. The usual formal ceremony to honor the alumni was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Diggs.jpg

Christine Diggs

Christine Diggs is a 1968 Killeen High School graduate. She is a college professor in Virginia in social work. She recalled that as a high school senior, she rejected the notion of playing the role of a maid in a play, believing it promoted negative racial stereotypes since she is African-American.

However, with her mother’s encouragement, she played the role in “You Can’t Take It With You,” and earned a thespian award for her performance.

As an educator at the college level in five different states and as a community volunteer, she said God has orchestrated her life to plant seeds of inspiration and success in others.

Jeff Helm.jpg

Jeff Helm

Jeff Helm graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2001, earning distinction as the school’s valedictorian for its first-ever graduating class.

He studied accounting at the University of Texas at Austin and is a partner at Ernst & Young, a global accounting firm.

Jeff and his wife Kari, with two children, have lived in Dallas, Austin, Washington, D.C., Mexico City and Houston, spending free time throwing footballs, digging for treasure in the backyard, making art, and playing any other games that are created by their two kids.

Penny De Los Santos graduated from Killeen High School in 1987. She said working for the school’s newspaper and yearbook built a foundation that vaulted her to a career with National Geographic magazine.

Penny De Los Santos.jpg

Penny De Los Santos

As a photographer and visual storyteller for the renowned publication, she has traveled to more than 40 countries documenting the lives of people in a variety of settings and cultures.

Experience on the KHS student council, the Kangarettes dance team and other campus activities helped develop leadership and management skills, as well as a desire to volunteer and give back as she became a world-renowned photojournalist.

Perk Bearden is a 1970 Killeen High School graduate, who earned honors in choir and theater.

Perk.jpg

Perk Bearden

After high school he worked in a variety of fields before becoming a nurse and working 25 years in the medical profession.

Bearden also worked on a garbage truck, as a scuba instructor and as a motorcycle safety instructor before becoming general manager of Texas Motor Sports, a family business that is the state’s oldest Yamaha motorcycle dealership.

Phil Gadd.jpg

Phillip Gadd

Phillip Gadd is a 1975 Killeen High School graduate. He has worked in law enforcement 43 years, mainly for the Killeen Police Department and later as an FBI special agent.

In 2015, after 23 years as a federal agent in Montana, Oklahoma, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Austin, he returned to his roots, joining the Harker Heights Police Department and rising to the role of chief.

Randy Blair, a 1978 Killeen High School graduate, participated in theater, band, student council and track and field. He spent most of his career operating his own accounting firm 36 years with his wife Nancy.

Blair.jpg

Randy Blair

Blair served his community broadly through the Republican Party, rising to the state level of the political party’s platform committee. He also served through Rotary, Boy Scouts and charitable organizations in Laredo.

In addition, he worked on the Chancellor’s Council of Advisers for Texas A&M University and was heavily involved in the leadership of his church.

This year’s scholarship recipients include the following:

Haley-Allexus Albany, James K. Hubert Memorial Scholarship

Alexis Alvarez, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Board Scholarship

Kristine Anderson, Ace M. Connell Music Scholarship

Kevin Arellano, Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship

Benjamin Arevalo, De Los Santos Academic Scholarship

Esha Bhakta, Whitis Foundation

Taylor Boquiren, Barr Family

Misanantrella Branish, Gary & Helen Purser Family Scholarship

John Bridenstine, Jack A. Wells Memorial Scholarship

Bria Browner, Dr. Henry A. Mayer, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Joy Burrell, Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship

Damiana Camacho Cohen Diem Special Education Scholarship

Rachel Cannon, Norma Gray Memorial Scholarship

Karina Ruby Cantu, Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship

Andrea Cavanagh, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Campus Scholarship

Briashje Crawford, Killeen Cleaver Family Scholarship

Kennedi Crayton, Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship

Jahlia Davis, John & Gladys Driver Scholarship

Kevin De’Leon, Heart of Texas Corvette Club Scholarship

Isabelle Dela Cruz, Margaret Hunt Memorial Scholarship

Luis Diaz Santini, Juanell Byrd Skidmore Scholarship

Morgan Elliott, Killeen Schools Retirees’ Association Scholarship

Mauro Ferrer Baez, Mike Russell Eagle Scout Memorial Scholarship

Katelyn Fitzgerald, Juanell Byrd Skidmore Scholarship

Jacquelyne Fuavai, Joni Lutz De Los Santos Education Scholarship

Erika Halpain, Killeen ISD

Vanessa Henry, Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship

Kaitlyn Irizarry, Vega Brad Pfiester Memorial Scholarship

Saniya Keeton, Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship

Alyce Keys, Semper Fidelis Scholarship

Kayla Kopitskie, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Campus Scholarship

Julianna Landez, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Campus Scholarship

Hannah Lee, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Campus Scholarship

Kaitlyn Low Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship

D’Juan Matthews, John & Gladys Driver Scholarship

Areta Maugaotega, Cleaver Family Scholarship

Nicholas McCray, Harriet C. Jackson Scholarship

Ailyne Melena, Lions Pride Scholarship

Victoria Merchan-Liu, Dr. Jim & Nancy Hawkins Scholarship

Dakota Milsap, Educated Angels Scholarship

Linnette Montalbo, Cleaver Family Scholarship

Deniss Morena, Lira Johnny Watson Family Memorial Scholarship

Alexa Payne, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Board Scholarship

Terilyn Portis, Harris Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship

Adamari Rios, Salgado Lolly Buckley Memorial Scholarship

Nayeli Rodriguez, Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship

Leynel Rodriguez, Heart of a Lion Scholarship

JasmineSolomon Subhani, Foundation Scholarship

MadelynnSpear Hargus, Family Scholarship

Carlos Suazo, Hunter Rentals and Sales Scholarship

Jerevon Torres, Andreas O. Garza Memorial Scholarship

Aleina Torres, Lions Pride Scholarship

Breaunah Trotmon, Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship

Christian Turnbull, Maxine Hemenway & Joyce Wright Music Scholarship

Trinity White, KISD General Education Scholarship

Dasani Vaughters, Al ‘Doc’ Wilson Scholarship

Carlos Zamora Hernandez, Margaret Jones Edmonson Scholarship

Kaylyn Niemiec, Vicky Cooke Johnson, Emerald Scholarship

