The Killeen ISD Alumni Association welcomed six high-achieving past graduates to the school district’s Distinguished Alumni this year and awarded 58 scholarships to upcoming graduating seniors.
This year’s honored alumni include Christine Diggs, Jeff Helm, Penny DeLosSantos, Perk Bearden, Phillip Gadd and Randall Scott Blair. The usual formal ceremony to honor the alumni was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Christine Diggs is a 1968 Killeen High School graduate. She is a college professor in Virginia in social work. She recalled that as a high school senior, she rejected the notion of playing the role of a maid in a play, believing it promoted negative racial stereotypes since she is African-American.
However, with her mother’s encouragement, she played the role in “You Can’t Take It With You,” and earned a thespian award for her performance.
As an educator at the college level in five different states and as a community volunteer, she said God has orchestrated her life to plant seeds of inspiration and success in others.
Jeff Helm graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2001, earning distinction as the school’s valedictorian for its first-ever graduating class.
He studied accounting at the University of Texas at Austin and is a partner at Ernst & Young, a global accounting firm.
Jeff and his wife Kari, with two children, have lived in Dallas, Austin, Washington, D.C., Mexico City and Houston, spending free time throwing footballs, digging for treasure in the backyard, making art, and playing any other games that are created by their two kids.
Penny De Los Santos graduated from Killeen High School in 1987. She said working for the school’s newspaper and yearbook built a foundation that vaulted her to a career with National Geographic magazine.
As a photographer and visual storyteller for the renowned publication, she has traveled to more than 40 countries documenting the lives of people in a variety of settings and cultures.
Experience on the KHS student council, the Kangarettes dance team and other campus activities helped develop leadership and management skills, as well as a desire to volunteer and give back as she became a world-renowned photojournalist.
Perk Bearden is a 1970 Killeen High School graduate, who earned honors in choir and theater.
After high school he worked in a variety of fields before becoming a nurse and working 25 years in the medical profession.
Bearden also worked on a garbage truck, as a scuba instructor and as a motorcycle safety instructor before becoming general manager of Texas Motor Sports, a family business that is the state’s oldest Yamaha motorcycle dealership.
Phillip Gadd is a 1975 Killeen High School graduate. He has worked in law enforcement 43 years, mainly for the Killeen Police Department and later as an FBI special agent.
In 2015, after 23 years as a federal agent in Montana, Oklahoma, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Austin, he returned to his roots, joining the Harker Heights Police Department and rising to the role of chief.
Randy Blair, a 1978 Killeen High School graduate, participated in theater, band, student council and track and field. He spent most of his career operating his own accounting firm 36 years with his wife Nancy.
Blair served his community broadly through the Republican Party, rising to the state level of the political party’s platform committee. He also served through Rotary, Boy Scouts and charitable organizations in Laredo.
In addition, he worked on the Chancellor’s Council of Advisers for Texas A&M University and was heavily involved in the leadership of his church.
This year’s scholarship recipients include the following:
Haley-Allexus Albany, James K. Hubert Memorial Scholarship
Alexis Alvarez, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Board Scholarship
Kristine Anderson, Ace M. Connell Music Scholarship
Kevin Arellano, Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship
Benjamin Arevalo, De Los Santos Academic Scholarship
Esha Bhakta, Whitis Foundation
Taylor Boquiren, Barr Family
Misanantrella Branish, Gary & Helen Purser Family Scholarship
John Bridenstine, Jack A. Wells Memorial Scholarship
Bria Browner, Dr. Henry A. Mayer, Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Joy Burrell, Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship
Damiana Camacho Cohen Diem Special Education Scholarship
Rachel Cannon, Norma Gray Memorial Scholarship
Karina Ruby Cantu, Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship
Andrea Cavanagh, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Campus Scholarship
Briashje Crawford, Killeen Cleaver Family Scholarship
Kennedi Crayton, Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship
Jahlia Davis, John & Gladys Driver Scholarship
Kevin De’Leon, Heart of Texas Corvette Club Scholarship
Isabelle Dela Cruz, Margaret Hunt Memorial Scholarship
Luis Diaz Santini, Juanell Byrd Skidmore Scholarship
Morgan Elliott, Killeen Schools Retirees’ Association Scholarship
Mauro Ferrer Baez, Mike Russell Eagle Scout Memorial Scholarship
Katelyn Fitzgerald, Juanell Byrd Skidmore Scholarship
Jacquelyne Fuavai, Joni Lutz De Los Santos Education Scholarship
Erika Halpain, Killeen ISD
Vanessa Henry, Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship
Kaitlyn Irizarry, Vega Brad Pfiester Memorial Scholarship
Saniya Keeton, Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship
Alyce Keys, Semper Fidelis Scholarship
Kayla Kopitskie, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Campus Scholarship
Julianna Landez, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Campus Scholarship
Hannah Lee, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Campus Scholarship
Kaitlyn Low Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship
D’Juan Matthews, John & Gladys Driver Scholarship
Areta Maugaotega, Cleaver Family Scholarship
Nicholas McCray, Harriet C. Jackson Scholarship
Ailyne Melena, Lions Pride Scholarship
Victoria Merchan-Liu, Dr. Jim & Nancy Hawkins Scholarship
Dakota Milsap, Educated Angels Scholarship
Linnette Montalbo, Cleaver Family Scholarship
Deniss Morena, Lira Johnny Watson Family Memorial Scholarship
Alexa Payne, Killeen ISD Ed Foundation Board Scholarship
Terilyn Portis, Harris Killeen ISD Alumni Association Scholarship
Adamari Rios, Salgado Lolly Buckley Memorial Scholarship
Nayeli Rodriguez, Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship
Leynel Rodriguez, Heart of a Lion Scholarship
JasmineSolomon Subhani, Foundation Scholarship
MadelynnSpear Hargus, Family Scholarship
Carlos Suazo, Hunter Rentals and Sales Scholarship
Jerevon Torres, Andreas O. Garza Memorial Scholarship
Aleina Torres, Lions Pride Scholarship
Breaunah Trotmon, Central Texas College Tuition Waiver Scholarship
Christian Turnbull, Maxine Hemenway & Joyce Wright Music Scholarship
Trinity White, KISD General Education Scholarship
Dasani Vaughters, Al ‘Doc’ Wilson Scholarship
Carlos Zamora Hernandez, Margaret Jones Edmonson Scholarship
Kaylyn Niemiec, Vicky Cooke Johnson, Emerald Scholarship
