In spite of a Texas Attorney General decision in the Killeen Daily Herald’s favor, the Killeen Independent School District continues to stall the public’s access to information.
On Sept. 22, the Herald submitted a request under the Texas Public Information Act for, “All internal audit reports and administrative investigation reports from the Director of District Safety and Investigations Charles “Chuck” Kelley during his time with the Killeen Independent School District.”
Kelley has been with the district since March 2018, and in his current position since July 2019. According to his LinkedIn account, Kelley spent over two decades working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration prior to joining the school district. The former DEA agent’s salary is more than $101,000 in his current role with Killeen ISD, about double what a starting KISD teacher earns.
Surrounding school districts — Temple ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, Belton ISD — do not have a position with Kelley’s same title listed on their respective websites.
REQUEST
While the original request for the documents was made in September, the process has dragged on for four months because the school district asked for state permission to not release the reports.
There are a number of ways a request for public documents in September can drag out to January.
First, the district has 10 business days under the Texas Public Information Act to reply to the Herald’s original request.
On Oct. 4, the district asked for clarification.
“When you ask for all internal audit reports and administrative investigation reports, are you requesting all reports during his entire time of employment with the District or during his time as the Director of Investigations and Campus Safety,” KISD paralegal Angela Inman asked in an email at that time.
On Oct. 5, the Herald responded clarifying it wanted all of Kelley’s reports from his entire time with the district — the response started the clock for another 10 business day delay.
On Oct. 20, the district requested a decision from the Texas Attorney General’s office “regarding whether information sought in your public information request is confidential and excepted from disclosure.”
The AG’s office had 45 business days to decide, not including holidays. On Jan. 4, the Herald received a letter from the AG’s office describing a partial win for the newspaper: The Herald could have Kelley’s reports, as long as student information and the school safety audits were redacted.
The January decision required the district to release three sample reports given to the AG’s office as well as the remaining requested documents.
Now the district is charging the Herald more than $400 for documents requested under the Texas Public Information Act, a charge the Herald contends is intended to delay the release of information to the public.
REPORTS
The Herald received three reports from KISD on Jan. 14 as directed by the Attorney General.
The first report titled “Failure to Report” detailed the handling of a December 2019 complaint about an alleged October 2019 incident where a male Shoemaker High School swim team member touched a female swim team member in an “inappropriate and sexual manner.”
Kelley investigated if the SHS coaches involved followed proper protocol when handling complaints of a sexual nature. He found they did not notify proper authorities, in violation of KISD’s standard of conduct, and instructed them on what they should do in the future. Kelley’s report didn’t specify what, if any, disciplinary action took place.
In another report, conducted September 2018, Kelley investigated whether the Gateway High School principal’s secretary, who at that time had been with the district for 20 years, had inappropriately posted about an incident at the high school on her personal Facebook account from her office computer. During an interview with Kelley, the secretary voiced the same concerns she posted to Facebook which largely surrounded security, or the lack thereof, at the high school where many students with disciplinary issues are enrolled.
“She says there are security measures that need to be in place or upgraded, but for some reason, are not implemented,” Kelley wrote in his report. “She stated there is a need for metal detectors in the front office area...”
The secretary also told Kelley the police officer assigned to the campus at the time had to cover two campuses making it harder for him to respond in an emergency situation.
“She said she as well as others do not feel safe on campus,” Kelley wrote. “She further advised that there are times that they have students on campus who are out on bond for serious violent felonies. These include aggravated assault, murder, sexual assault, etc..”
Kelley’s “finding of facts” regarding the secretary allege she violated KISD Standards of Conduct regarding personal use of electronic media, adding that an employee can be disciplined or even terminated over social media content, but did not state if the secretary was disciplined.
According to KISD’s website, the secretary is still employed with the district.
In the final Kelley report obtained by the Herald, the district investigated Communications Director Terry Abbott prior to his sudden 2019 departure.
Before KISD, according to his LinkedIn profile, Abbott served as the former chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige under the George W. Bush administration, press secretary to an Alabama governor, press secretary for Houston ISD, and campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions — who was later appointed Attorney General during the Trump administration. Abbott now works for a suburban Houston school district. The Herald was not able to reach him for comment Friday.
According to Kelley’s Abbott investigation, dated May 22, 2019, Superintendent John Craft submitted a complaint about Abbott after he and then-Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod noticed Abbott was “disheveled and somewhat out of sorts” one day.
“They (Craft and Penrod) noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage permeating from Mr. Abbott,” Kelley’s report states. “A subsequent breathalyzer test revealed that Mr. Abbott had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.61%. Due to his blood alcohol level, it was deemed that Mr. Abbott was unable to perform his duties as the KISD Chief Communications Officer. He was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and was driven to his residence.”
In Kelley’s interview with Abbott, the former communications director stated “extreme throat pain” led him to consume alcohol when his prescribed medicine wasn’t effective “to help ease the pain.”
On the morning of the day he blew 0.61 on his breathalyzer test, according to Kelley’s report, Abbott stated he woke up in pain.
“Mr. Abbott stated that on the morning of May 22, 2019, he awoke from sleep at approximately 4 a.m. due to a throat pain,” Kelley’s report states. “He said that he made a 24-ounce margarita and again placed approximately four ounces or more of tequila in the drink.”
After Abbott’s interview, according to Kelley, “Abbott resigned his position with the district.”
Abbott was the top spokesman for KISD at the time. His departure opened up the position, which was filled by Taina Maya, the district’s current top spokeswoman.
HERALD
The Herald has five remaining business days to either agree to pay the district’s fees or appeal to the Attorney General in order to receive dozens of more reports.
Regarding the cost of processing the remaining responsive documents, the Herald issued the following statement to the district Wednesday.
“The Killeen Daily Herald believes these fees are excessive and yet another attempt by KISD to hide these reports from the eyes of the public. As schools are public entities, these reports are in the public’s interest to release. As stated in the original request, the Herald is asking for all fees to be waived because these reports are in the interest of the public. In other words, Killeen parents, residents, and taxpayers have a right to know what is going on with investigations in KISD. If KISD believes these documents are not in the public’s interest, we require a statement from KISD saying why they are not.”
In addition, the Herald pointed out to KISD, there is a Texas Public Information Act law that states: “A governmental body shall provide a copy of public information without charge or at a reduced charge if the governmental body determines that waiver or reduction of the charge is in the public interest because providing the copy of the information primarily benefits the general public.”
Out of the approximate 198 investigations conducted by Kelley, KISD’s school attorney Mike Harper estimated 97 of his reports would need to be disclosed to the Herald with some redactions as directed by the Attorney General.
“Locating, compiling, and reproducing the data you have requested will take time and labor; therefore, an estimated statement of charges has been provided below for your request, based on an estimated 17 hours to complete this request,” Harper said in an email to the Herald Jan. 14.
The total estimated cost of the Herald’s request, according to the district, is $429.
(1) comment
Many thanks to Mr. Abbott on that sore throat remedy!
Maybe next time cut out the tequila and just pour some straight lemon juice down your throat!
At least then, you won't have such a "disheveled appearance" when you get to work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.