In a show of unity and hope, staff and students of the new Clifton Park Elementary School displayed a time capsule during a school dedication ceremony last Sunday.
The new school consolidates the former Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools. It’s one of four new schools in Killeen ISD this year and three that consolidate longtime neighborhood schools.
Clifton Park school counselors Sabrina Minor-Brown and Brittany Shiller presented one of two time capsules school leaders plan to keep secure for the community to open in 20 years.
One capsule will contain artifacts that students, staff members and community supporters of Clifton Park and Bellaire prepared last school year and the other will contain letters and other items students and staff members will compile this year.
Superintendent John Craft noted the rich history of Clifton Park, which opened in 1964 and has carried on a tradition of excellence in a close-knit family environment.
He thanked school district administrators, as well as contractors and architects that labored to build the 120,000 square foot campus that occupies what was once the football field for the former Nolan Middle School.
The project, he said, was designed around efforts to consolidate two schools to make a home.
Clifton Park counselor Linda Gardner is in a unique position as a former Bellaire student who has worked at both schools.
It was about 40 years ago, she said, that she first walked into Bellaire Elementary School as a first-grade student. She attended the school on Jasper Road two years and saidteachers inspired her.
The Bellaire teaching staff made her feel safe and secure, providing the young first-grader a sense of hope for the future.
“About 40 years ago a little girl went to school,” Gardner said, describing her experience. “I wanted to be like them,” she said of the welcoming educators.
Her military family moved around, but she found her way back to KISD and was a teacher at Bellaire Elementary seven years before moving to the nearby Clifton Park Elementary as a counselor.
Gardner thanked the community for bringing to life the new, modern school for the neighborhood where she lived as a young child.
She praised the hard work of teachers and other staff, persevering through the challenges of the past year and managing to unite as a staff. She also mentioned the selfless acts of educators to visit students and take food and clothes to those in need.
The dedication ceremony followed the official opening at Pat Carney Elementary School in west Killeen. A week ago, KISD conducted dedication ceremonies for the new Killeen Elementary School and the new Pershing Park Elementary School.
