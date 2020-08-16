Board members for the Killeen Independent School District say the process of choosing names for new schools within the district can be difficult.
Recently, the board has been discussing names for the new schools that are being built as a result of the 2018 construction bond.
For example, the new elementary school on Rancier Avenue in Killeen that is consolidating East Ward and West Ward will be named Killeen Elementary School.
The board also named the new middle school on Warriors Path in Harker Heights, Nolan Middle School, the same name of the now decommissioned middle school on Jasper Drive in Killeen.
Also, the new elementary school being built on Florence Road behind the old Nolan Middle School campus will be named Clifton Park Elementary School, a name that belongs to an elementary school on Trimmier Road that will no longer be in use when the new school opens.
Corbett Lawler, the board president, explained why choosing a name can be difficult.
“The decisions in naming a school are very difficult. The board wants the name to be a nice reflection of the community and something that folks will view with a sense of pride,” Lawler said.
“Naming a school after a person is even more difficult,” he said. “The name chosen must stand the test of current and future social and cultural mores. However difficult, the board takes this responsibility very seriously. We labor over those decisions but that’s just a part of the job.”
A couple of schools the board will need to name in the new future include the new high school on Chaparral Road that will open in August 2022 and a new elementary school, currently tagged Elementary School 36, that is located at 5501 Azura Way in Killeen. That school will open in August 2021.
Board member JoAnn Purser also echoed the difficult nature of the process.
“The naming of the school is a difficult process only because there are so many things to consider in naming a school, such as schools that have been decommissioned or communities of the surrounding area that we might want to keep a history of by acknowledging them in a school name or people that have been influenced by our nation or by our community,” Purser said. “There are many worthy names on the current list that we have and we are running out of buildings to name them after.”
The process the board goes through when choosing a name consists of getting suggestions from members of the board or interested residents.
Those names are added to a growing list that Superintendent John Craft has in his office.
A list that was given to the Herald in May as the board considered naming the new elementary behind Nolan Middle School had nearly 70 names on it.
Some of those naming suggestions include former lawmakers, longtime retired educators and school board members, and community schools in the pre-Fort Hood era.
The board considers names of people that they feel deserve to be honored, they consider naming a school after a community in the area of Fort Hood or Killeen ISD and they consider the names of decommissioned schools to be used again, according to Lawler.
Lawler said the idea of looking at decommissioned schools began around 10 years ago.
Another recent change to the board’s process of naming schools is that the members are now discussing names in open session.
“For many years, the board would be in closed session, but recent legal opinions have suggested open sessions,” Lawler said. “The difficulty with open sessions is the sensitivity of discussing delicate matters of individuals from within the community whose names have been submitted. In today’s social climate, it would be impossible to get 100% acceptance of any name. But, open session is the rule we follow.”
Public discussions in the past have caused disagreement during meetings.
In late 2013, the board was deciding on a name for the district’s Elementary School No. 33, which was eventually named Fowler Elementary School.
That name honored an elementary school named after Dr. Joseph Fowler that was subsequently decommissioned.
The board held public meetings surrounding the naming of the school and there was a lot of public disagreement on what to name the school.
At a board meeting in November 2013, a standing room-only crowd packed the meeting and 12 different residents chose to speak at public forum to plead their case for the name of the new school.
Dr. Andy Fowler, the son of Dr. Joseph Fowler and, then, Kimberly Hornsby, the former wife of Robert Hornsby — a Killeen police officer who was killed in the line of duty — both spoke in support of their loved one.
Students and teachers from the old Fowler Elementary School also showed their support for the Fowler name.
Others asked the board to consider the name Alice Douse, a former Killeen teacher, principal and community member. She was the first African-American principal in the district.
The board subsequently voted to name the new school after Fowler, and in April 2016 the board voted to name the district’s 34th elementary after Douse.
Douse Elementary opened in the Cedar Ridge Estates subdivision in southern Killeen in 2017.
