A third-grade Cavazos Elementary School student was disciplined after the student allegedly distributed ammunition to classmates at the Nolanville school Wednesday, school officials said.
Cavazos Elementary School Principal Yanitzie Oquendo released the following notification to parents through the district’s blackboard system Wednesday evening:
“Parents, I would like to make you aware of a situation that happened on our campus today. A third grade student brought rounds of ammunition to school and allegedly distributed individual rounds to other students. We have contacted the parents of this child to learn more information, but we wanted to bring this to your attention immediately.”
Oquendo said Cavazos parents should talk to their children about anything they may have received during the school day Wednesday.
“We encourage parents to speak to their children this evening and ask them if they received anything from a classmate,” she said. “If so, please properly dispose of the ammunition or parents can bring it to the front office for the KISD police to dispose.”
The third-grade student who brought the prohibited item to school will be disciplined, Oquendo said, in accordance with the KISD Student Code of Conduct.
“The safety of all students and staff will always be our top priority,” she wrote. “If you have any questions please call or email me.”
(1) comment
What kind of ammunition?
