COPPERAS COVE — Thousands of students returned to school and stepped foot on campus for the first time in 165 days in Copperas Cove on Tuesday.
Implementing protocols, faculty and staff at House Creek Elementary School in eastern Copperas Cove ensured students were screened for coronavirus symptoms as they filed off the bus and were dropped off by family.
Parents will complete the screening for their student on the first day of every week through the district’s online enrollment portal known as Skyward.
The screening asks parents if their student has experienced any of the symptoms of the coronavirus within the past 24 hours, as well as if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
All students and faculty are also required to wear masks.
One student, De’ziyah Gilbert, a second grader, explained why she was particularly excited to go back to school.
“Because I haven’t came to school in a long time, and I love math, and I couldn’t really do that when I was at home,” the 7-year-old said.
Shortly after spring break, students of Copperas Cove ISD were doing academic packets by hand or virtually until the end of the school year.
De’ziyah’s mother, Shannoda Gilbert, said she is pleased with the precautions being taken by the district.
“It’s kind of bittersweet for me, but the kids are ready to go back to school,” she said. “And I’m glad that Copperas Cove made it safe so that they can go back to school, because I feel like they need that face-to-face instruction time with their teachers.”
Jennifer Maples, the assistant principal of House Creek Elementary, said staff has been working hard over the last few weeks to get ready for this day, but they are excited to do it for the students.
Other districts
Killeen ISD began virtual learning Monday and plans to allow face-to-face instruction beginning on Sept. 8
Gatesville ISD is beginning virtual and in-person learning on Thursday.
Florence ISD will be offering in-person and virtual learning with school starting Monday.
Salado ISD is going to begin school on Sept. 8 and offer virtual or in-person learning.
Belton ISD and Temple ISD will also begin virtual and in-person learning on Sept. 8.
Lampasas ISD began both virtual and in-person learning on Aug. 10.
