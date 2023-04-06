Text 1.jpg

Images of an alleged text conversation between Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown and her administrators have surfaced on social media. In the texts, Brown uses the term “thug ville” in relation to what appears to be a school function.

 Screenshot

“Even the cheeleaders are thuggy,” according to the alleged text from Brown, who was placed on “paid administrative leave” pending an investigation by Killeen ISD last week.

Text 2.jpg

Gina Brown.jpg

Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown stands in front of the new school before it opened last year.

