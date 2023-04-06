Images of an alleged text conversation between Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown and her administrators have surfaced on social media. In the texts, Brown uses the term “thug ville” in relation to what appears to be a school function.
“Even the cheeleaders are thuggy,” according to the alleged text from Brown, who was placed on “paid administrative leave” pending an investigation by Killeen ISD last week.
Marcus Venus, a CHS assistant principal whose name also appeared in the text conversation, is also under investigation and on paid administrative leave, the school district announced Thursday.
Two images of the group text conversations surfaced on social media last weekend.
The text conversation involves the names of Brown, Jackie Bridge, Nilda Rios, Tracy Patterson and Venus.
According to KISD’s website, Jacqulyn Bridge, Tracy Patterson and Venus are all assistant principals at Chapparal High, KISD’s $147 million high school that opened in August. Nilda Rios is the student activities coordinator at the school.
The images of the text conversation floating around social media are missing context, and it’s unclear when and where the conversation allegedly took place.
“I’m out here on the other side by the women’s restroom,” according to a text from Bridge at the top of the screenshots.
The screenshots, which appear to be taken with an iPhone, show a fairly innocuous text conversation, but it takes a turn when Brown appears to chime in.
“It’s thug ville over here,” according to her text, which did not say where she was or what she was doing.
Patterson responds: “Ellison AP and I are in the gym. All others are in foyer.”
Followed by another text from Brown: “Even the cheerleaders are thuggy.”
According to the screenshots, the only other person to engage in the “thug” texts is Venus.
“Not too thugged out over here.” according to his response.
Venus also appeared to attach an image or gif to the conversation showing a group of cheerleaders practicing.
Venus then texted three laughing emojis.
It appears the school leaders could have been at a game or pep rally, but the screenshots fail to provide context what the event was or even what school, if it even was a school.
Seeing images of the text conversation last weekend did not sit well with Steve Pain, a parent of a Chaparral High student.
It needs to be “known that a principal in Killeen has these views,” Pain told the Herald. “Killeen is a melting pot for all types of people and there’s no place for a principal like that here.”
Pain said many students at the Chaparral High have also seen the screenshots of the text conversation and have been sharing it amongst themselves.
KISD officials have confirmed an investigation, but won’t say if the alleged text conversation is involved.
“I am not able to comment on items related to personnel or ongoing investigations,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said about the issue Thursday.
However, many other people are talking about the texts.
Outrage and skepticism
“They all need to be fired,” one person wrote on the Facebook group known as Empowered Voices of Killeen ISD, which posted the screenshots on Saturday.
By Thursday, the post had over 90 comments, most of them upset about words in the screenshots.
“Yea this takes racism to a whole new level. These cheerleaders have been singled out!” commented Stephania Williams, a local special education advocate and administrator of the Facebook group which has about 1,600 members. The group keeps a close eye on the actions of KISD.
On social media, reactions to the text conversation ranged from outrage to skepticism, with some wondering if the screenshots could be fake.
“But I have two questions: 1) how do we know these are legit? 2) And if they are legitimate, do we know who leaked them?” one person commented.
Another person: “Phones these days are much clearer than this. Usually photoshop pix blur like this.”
The Herald sent the screenshots to KISD, asking if they could confirm if the text conversation is legitimate.
District officials refused to either confirm or debunk them.
“The district does not comment on personnel matters and ongoing investigations,” officials said.
KISD announced March 31 the principal at Killeen’s newest high school was placed on “paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.”
A digital notice to Chaparral High School parents said Brown is under investigation following a “concern” Killeen ISD received about her.
Board president
The Herald sent questions this week to Brett Williams, the Killeen school board president.
Interim Killeen ISD Superintendent Megan Bradley “did inform the Board of Trustees of an investigation involving the principal at Chaparral High School,” Williams said in an email. “Details of the investigation were not provided to the Board of Trustees.”
The Herald also sent Williams screenshots of the text conversation.
“I can not speak as to whether the full Board of Trustees is aware of the text conversation that you have provided in this email. I can not confirm when the message was sent or the event,” Williams said.
The Herald also asked Williams if Brown should apologize to the student body and parents or be fired over the matter if she indeed sent those texts.
He replied by saying:
“I am confident in the ability of the district to conduct an investigation and make a decision that is in the best interests of our students, families, and staff,” he said.
The Herald also emailed the following questions earlier this week to Brown:
- First, did you send the texts listed in the image as “Gina Brown”?
- What was the context of the texts? What, when and where was the event?
- Who or what were you calling “thug ville”?
- What cheerleading team were you referring to as “thuggy”?
- Is there anything else you’d like to say about this situation?
- Is there anything you’d like to say to parents or students?
The principal has not replied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.