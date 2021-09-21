A total of 123 soap dispensers have gone missing from Killeen Independent School District properties due to students participating in a “devious” viral TikTok challenge, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Tuesday.
A TikTok challenge called “Devious Licks” is wreaking havoc at schools nationwide as students participate in the challenge by sharing videos of random acts of vandalism on school property.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed the TikTok challenge has made its way to KISD.
“Unfortunately, Killeen ISD students have participated in the “devious lick” vandalism challenge resulting in 123 missing soap dispensers across the district,” Maya said in an email. “We have provided hand sanitizer outside of restrooms for students to use and we are closely monitoring our bathrooms.”
Maya said the district’s school principals have sent emails to parents explaining the disturbing trend and potential consequences and asking them to address it at home with their children.
“One parent was kind enough to return a soap dispenser to the campus after finding it in their child’s backpack,” Maya said.
Depending on the degree of damage or value of the item, Maya said, students who participated in the “DL” challenge will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s student code of conduct and could be fined or face vandalism charges.
“We encourage students to choose to do something supportive of their school/community rather than deface school property,” she said. “We would all win if we could get “random acts of kindness” to be as popular on TikTok as the “DL” challenge.”
When asked about TikTok-related school vandalism, Copperas Cove ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said she is “not aware of any vandalism going on” in the district.
TikTok seems to be cracking down on the viral, deviant challenge sweeping America’s schools. A search of TikTok Tuesday for ‘Devious Licks’ videos resulted in the following automated message from the social media platform: “No results found. This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines.”
