They lined the hallways like neighbors on city streets to see the progression of floats with colorful characters and balloons and scrambled to grasp the flying candy.
Timber Ridge Elementary School in Killeen hosted the Ranger Thanksgiving Day Parade substituting its mascot name for that other seasonal parade that makes its way through the heart of New York City this time of year.
The community project was all about getting together, having fun and expressing gratitude.
Fifth-grade teacher Nicole Green said she saw a school host a Thanksgiving parade in her hometown in Georgia and she suggested it to her principal.
“She liked the idea. It’s great to have a principal who believes in my passions,” the teacher said.
Green said the hallway parade was a way of celebrating a season of gratitude after two years of uncertainty and limited time together.
The creative teacher was a little concerned Nov. 19 when she didn’t notice a whole lot of students coming in with decorated contraptions, but later found out that many brought their floats from home earlier in the week.
“We actually had more participants than we had people watching,” the overjoyed teacher pointed out.
Each grade level received a theme — Cartoons, In the Jungle, Under the Sea, Fairy Tales, Superheroes and Idioms.
Each homeroom came up with mini-themes and students and staff members got to work getting creative with whatever they could build or convert to carry, drag or roll for the parade.
There were Disney princesses, Peanuts characters, Dora the Explorer, a rolling pig, a “head in the clouds,” Bugs Bunny, someone on their decorated bicycle, Batman, a turkey, a solar system and lots of stuffed animals and figurines and characters of all kinds.
Principal Tanya Dockery took up the rear of the parade sporting a Dr. Seuss inspired theme.
Everyone in the school had a chance to watch a video from the book “Balloons Over Broadway” written about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Teachers encouraged students to tune in on Thanksgiving to see what the excitement is all about.
“The kids brought their mini-floats – whatever they could carry or roll and a lot of them dressed up,” Green said.
“I’m very proud. It’s amazing.”
She said her own students talked a lot about getting to use their creativity and put together their own artwork.
“It’s something positive,” said the gratified teacher. “We wanted to send our kids off with a smile on their faces.”
