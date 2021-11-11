“Thank you for your service” and “USA” chants rang out from hundreds of students as they marched in a Veterans Day parade Wednesday afternoon at Timber Ridge Elementary School in Killeen.
Timber Ridge and Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center veterans were the guests of honor for the special event.
“It’s just been a really great experience being able to invite our adopted unit soldiers and our rosewood community center,” Timber Ridge Principal Tanya Dockery said.
Dockery, with the help of classroom teachers, led the students in two laps around the school campus as veterans and parents looked on.
Classroom teachers and students worked on a variety of Veterans Day projects for a week in preparation for the parade.
“They’ve been making flags,” Dockery said. “Some classes have been writing letters and drawing cards, and, of course, they all made their banners.”
Retired Staff Sgt. John McLean, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and beloved Timber Ridge crossing guard, said the event was touching as he received handwritten, handmade works of art and letters from students Wednesday.
“It means a lot,” McLean said as he watched hundreds of students pass by waving flags and giving thanks. “I appreciate it. I enjoy it. It’s special.”
McLean retired after 20 years with the U.S. Army.
“I got drafted in ’72,” McLean said. “Half of us went over there (Vietnam) and half of us came back. I was the half that came back.”
A dozen parents were seen standing just outside the Timber Ridge fence line, in the carpool lane, some in Army fatigues, looking on and cheering as their students took part in the parade.
The Killeen Independent School District will be closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
