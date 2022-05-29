Florence High School’s top academic achievers might be heading in different directions — one is destined to be an Aggie, the other, a Longhorn — but both are thankful for their family roots that steered them in the right direction.
The valedictorian for the Class of 2022 is Abigail Brown. She will be attending Texas A&M University, where she will be part of the College of Nursing.
Luke Harris is the salutatorian. He will be attending the University of Texas at Austin to study pharmacology.
Both Brown and Harris also are athletes.
Valedictorian Abigail Brown is a competitive person, whether in a classroom or on a court.
“I like to be first in whatever I do,” Brown said. “My parents raised me to be hardworking. They taught me to keep my head down and also to stand up for what I believe in.”
Sports has been a big part of her life through the years.
“Volleyball is my favorite sport but I also like basketball and tennis,” Brown said. “I’m always going to remember the times I had with my teammates. I’ll miss them and I’ll miss being on the team, but I’ll continue to play intramural sports at A&M.”
Brown also is active in the high school’s Future Farmers of America program as a member of the floral team.
“I must have good time management,” Brown said with a chuckle. “I have to make sure I don’t do other fun things before I get my work done.”
Brown has wanted to be a nurse since at least middle school.
“In 8th grade I was hospitalized and had to undergo emergency surgery,” she said. “I got to experience really good nurses, which is what made me want to be a nurse.”
Of course, COVID-19 has posed a challenge for many teens over the past few years.
“Doing online school was not fun, but it was a chance to strengthen my computer skills,” Brown said. “It basically took away half of our sophomore year.”
Folks can look forward to seeing salutatorian Luke Harris behind the counter at a pharmacy someday.
“My mom is a pharmacist at H-E-B and that’s what I want to do,” he said. “I love her drive and her character. She shaped me into the person I am and she’s my main role model. She’s always pushed me my whole life, and my dad has encouraged me in sports.”
Harris said he likes football and weightlifting and he’ll continue to pump iron while at UT.
“Another of my main hobbies is playing video games, I’ll admit,” he said. “I love hanging out with friends.”
Harris is thankful for the lessons that his mom and dad have instilled in him.
“I’m a competitive person, but it’s more than that: I want to succeed and I’m always going to try my best at everything I do,” he said.
Harris might be heading to the big city of Austin, but his heart will remain in the small town of Florence.
“I’ll miss the community we have in Florence,” he said. “It’s small so everyone is close. I’ll miss the close relationships that I made here.”
He can’t help but be excited for the future, though.
“I’m looking forward to college life, to being independent,” Harris said.
Harris said he might have missed out on half of his sophomore year but he learned from it.
“I’ve always been an introvert at heart, but it was tough to be away from people for that long,” he said. “I’ll never take those social interactions for granted ever again. It’s important to be with friends and the people that you love.”
